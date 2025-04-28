Experience The Best Of MSI Tile & Stone At Coverings 2025 In Orlando

MENAFN - PR Newswire) One of the largest and most significant ceramic tile and natural stone conference and exhibition in North America, Coverings returns this year to feature over 1,000 exhibitors from 40 countries, showcasing some of the most innovative industry products in the world. MSI is thrilled to present the latest and greatest in their stone and tile products, being showcased at booths 425 & 625, including brand new and upcoming collections and colors.

Debuting for the first time at Coverings are MSI's newest porcelain tile products, including the Girona , Traktion Stowe , and GeoGlam Collections, as well as upcoming collections such as Cementique, a concrete-look tile, and Zest, showing off a unique, handcrafted look. Don't miss seeing the premier luxury vinyl flooring options from MSI, including the domestically sourced Everlife Studio Collection , and upcoming products like WPC flooring, the Wayne Parc Collection, and new hybrid rigid core flooring, the Shorecliffs Collection.

Plus, see new and on-trend wall tile with MSI's extensive fluted collections; in addition to the popular new UrbanSlat , Piano , Hip Hop , Gems , Folk , and Acoustic Wood Slat Collections, the upcoming collection, UrbanSlat Flute, will also be showcased. New QTM Premium Quartz colors will also be highlighted, including a new QTM Studio addition, Calacatta Miraggio Lusso TM . And don't forget to check out new hardscaping products with brands like Arterra® Porcelain Pavers , Terrado® Manufactured Stone Veneers , and RockmountTM Stacked Stone Panels . These extensive, carefully crafted offerings highlight MSI's drive to providing leading products in the industry.

"We're incredibly proud of the groundbreaking line up we'll be showcasing at Coverings," said Jessica Davis, Director of Marketing. "It truly represents the best of MSI's new, on-trend products and exciting innovations-the perfect tile and stone solutions to any design."

Join thousands of people at the global tile and stone experience at the Orange County Convention Center, and visit MSI's booth to see firsthand the exceptional quality and design embodied in every product.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 55 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for QTM Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit

Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

[email protected]

SOURCE M S International, Inc