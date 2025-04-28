Commvault Wins Coveted Outstanding Cyber Resilience Global Infosec Award For 2025

Commvault Recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for Innovation in Cyber Resilience During RSAC Conference 2025

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced it has won the Outstanding Cyber Resilience award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

This recognition celebrates the Commvault Cloud platform, powered by Metallic AI, for its innovative approach to providing advanced cyber resilience and marks the second consecutive year Commvault has been recognized by the prestigious Global InfoSec Awards program. Commvault was honored with the "Trailblazing Cyber Resilience " Global InfoSec Award during last year's RSAC Conference.

"We are honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for our leadership in Outstanding Cyber Resilience," said Tim Zonca, VP, Portfolio Marketing, Commvault. "This award underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions like Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery, empowering organizations to improve readiness and accelerate recoveries in the face of constant cyber threats."

"Commvault embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Judged and independently voted on by CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, and certified security professionals, Commvault received the "Outstanding Cyber Resilience" award for the breadth and depth of its cyber resilience platform with offerings including Cleanroom Recovery , Clumio Backtrack , and Cloud Rewind . The Commvault Cloud platform uniquely enables organizations to protect, test, and rapidly recover their data, applications, and production workloads – whether their data is on-premises, across public, private and hybrid clouds, over SaaS, or in multi-cloud environments – helping ensure they're able to quickly get back up and running following a disruptive event.

Commvault is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners. See the full list on the Cyber Defense Awards website .

Learn more about Commvault's award-winning solutions at the RSA Conference

Commvault will be showcasing the latest enhancements to Cleanroom Recovery at RSAC 2025 . To learn more and demo the solution, visit booths #N-5678 and #N-4308 . Additional information can be found on the Commvault Cloud product page .

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT ) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

