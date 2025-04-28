Oasis Security Launches Automated Provisioning For Non-Human Identities

New feature automates the creation of secret-based and federated NHIs, ensuring every NHI is fully secured from day one

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the RSA Conference today, Oasis Security , the leader in Non-Human Identity Management (NHIM), announced the launch of Oasis NHI Provisioning, a groundbreaking capability that automates the creation, governance, and security of Non-Human Identities (NHIs) from their inception. Built into the Oasis NHI Security Cloud , this solution addresses the critical challenges of fragmented processes, ungoverned sprawl, and manual workflows that plague NHI provisioning today.

According to ESG research , NHIs, such as service accounts, service principals, managed accounts, secrets, keys, and access tokens, are growing 20% year-over-year, powering automation across legacy, cloud, and agentic AI architectures. Built into the Oasis NHI Security Cloud, Oasis NHI Provisioning ensures every NHI is secure by design, embedding policy-driven governance, ownership, and least-privilege access from day one. Designed to be infrastructure- and vault-agnostic, Oasis NHI Provisioning seamlessly integrates with enterprise environments ensuring that every NHI is fully secured from the moment it's created, eliminating critical security risks without impacting developer experience and freedom of choice.

"Oasis NHI Provisioning redefines identity security by automating provisioning with built-in governance, enabling security teams to reduce risk, remove error-prone manual tasks and enhance developers' productivity," said Danny Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder of Oasis Security. "With Oasis NHI Provisioning, NHIs are secured by default the moment they are created and throughout their lifecycle. Automated provisioning helps organizations stay ahead of identity-based attacks, and eliminate the overhead of manual processes. With Oasis NHI Provisioning, we are empowering customers to move from reactive controls to proactive, continuous governance."

Core capabilities of Oasis NHI Provisioning include:



Request and approval workflows via the Oasis UI, ServiceNow, or Terraform

Support for credential-based and federated identities

Support for multi-cloud (e.g. Azure, AWS, GCP), PaaS and SaaS (e.g. Snowflake, Databricks and others)

Automated creation and vaulting of credentials with support for cloud native key vaults and secret managers, HashiCorp Vault, or CyberArk

Individual or group-based ownership assignment

Oasis Outpost that ensures that sensitive operations like secret generation and storage happen entirely within customers' infrastructure Automatic onboarding into Oasis Identity Lifecycle Management (ILM) engine for seamless enforcement of governance policies, including credential rotation and automated decommissioning

Oasis has received industry accolades for its leadership in NHIM. Today, Cyber Defense Magazine recognized Oasis for its Groundbreaking Identity Security in the 2025 Global InfoSec Awards, announced at the RSA Conference.

Meet Oasis at the 2025 RSA Conference: To discuss Oasis' latest advancements in NHI management and security, visit the team at Booth #2345 in the South Hall.

About Oasis Security

Oasis Security redefines identity access management with the industry's first solution tailored for Non-Human Identities (NHIs). As digital connectivity has become a business enabler, Oasis Security's innovative AI-driven platform ensures robust data access governance, empowering enterprises to innovate, collaborate, and deliver customer value in the digital economy.

