Acuvity Secures Two Global Infosec Awards For Generative AI Security At RSAC 2025

Multi-category win highlights Acuvity's comprehensive approach to securing the GenAI era

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuvity , the comprehensive AI security platform purpose-built for the GenAI era, today announced that the company has been named a winner in two distinct categories of Cyber Defense Magazine's 2025 Global InfoSec Awards. Acuvity was recognized as the "Most Innovative" solution in both the "GenAI Agentic Application Security" and "GenAI Access Security" categories, affirming its end-to-end strategy for securing Generative AI solutions.

As enterprises accelerate GenAI adoption, the risks surrounding prompt injections, data breaches, ShadowAI, and data exfiltration grow more complex. Acuvity's platform was built from the ground up to address these evolving threats by delivering real-time visibility, adaptive risk assessments, contextual intelligence, and proactive controls, all without compromising innovation. The recognition across multiple Generative AI categories reflects Acuvity's ability to secure comprehensive GenAI use cases, from user access to application runtime.

The Global InfoSec Awards, now in their 13th year, honor information security innovators from around the world who have unique and compelling value propositions. Acuvity was recognized for its cutting-edge GenAI security solutions. These solutions are designed to help organizations worldwide navigate the rapid adoption of GenAI technologies and ensure their seamless, effective implementation.

"Being recognized in two specialized categories underscores the strength and completeness of our platform," said Satyam Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Acuvity. "Every enterprise should be able to harness the full benefit of GenAI securely, responsibly, and at scale. This recognition validates our commitment to helping organizations navigate the GenAI revolution with confidence."

"Acuvity embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This year's awards were judged by an array of certified security professionals. The full list of winners can be found at: .

For more information on Acuvity's Gen AI Security Solutions, visit the website here: .

About Acuvity

Acuvity is the comprehensive AI security platform purpose-built for the GenAI era. As organizations rapidly adopt GenAI, security teams face a surge of emerging threats, from prompt injections and data breaches to ShadowAI and data exfiltrations. Acuvity delivers real-time visibility, adaptive risk assessments, contextual intelligence, and proactive controls that continuously evolve with how users, applications, and agents interact with AI. By securing GenAI without hindering innovation, Acuvity empowers enterprises to adopt AI confidently, responsibly and at scale

SOURCE Acuvity Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED