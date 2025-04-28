Britive Named Winner Of Global Infosec Awards For Innovation In Cloud Privileged Access Management

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Britive was recognized for itsin dynamic, multi-cloud environments, especially for organizations facing identity sprawl across humans, non-human identities (NHIs) such as AI agents, AI workflows, API Keys, and cloud workloads.

"We're honored to be recognized with this award at RSA," said Art Poghosyan , CEO and Co-founder of Britive. "It's a strong validation of the market shift we're seeing organizations are realizing that traditional PAM wasn't built for the cloud, and certainly not for AI and the speed of today's innovations. We're proud to lead the industry toward a model where dynamic Zero Trust access powered by Zero Standing Privileges at scale isn't just a policy, it's the default best practice."

The Global InfoSec Awards honor companies and solutions with a proven track record of cybersecurity innovation, leadership, and effectiveness. Winners are selected by a panel of certified security professionals who vote based on independent review, without any sponsor influence.

"Britive embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Britive's platform stands apart with its agent-less, proxy-less cloud-native architecture. It enables true just-in-time (JIT) access and enforces true Zero Standing Privileges across all identities in the cloud. The result: faster access, reduced risk, and better alignment with Zero Trust security models.

Why Britive Won:



Unified access control across public cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments

Real-time, ephemeral access provisioning - no standing privileges

Scalable security for both human users and non-human identities such as AI Agents, Machines, and Automations Seamless integration with identity platforms like Okta, Azure AD, and cloud providers including AWS, GCP, and Azure.

About Britive

Britive is a cloud-native Privileged Access Management platform designed for Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) at scale through its patented Just-in-Time (JIT) access and API-first design. It removes barriers between security and innovation by enabling teams to move fast, responsibly and stay compliant. Britive automates identity governance for dynamic multi-cloud and highly automated environments. Purpose-built for agile and highly regulated industries, Britive secures all identities through a single, unified platform. Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, automotive, AI, gaming, and media trust Britive to modernize access controls and form the foundation of their Zero Trust security strategy. Learn more at [ ]

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

