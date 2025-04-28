Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Boat Covers (BKC-501)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep a boat covering taut so moisture rolls down off the outside instead of puddling and potentially causing damage," said an inventor, from Mansfield, Mass., "so I invented the TELESCOPIC PUMP FOR BOAT COVERS. My design would provide added protection for boats and peace of mind for boat owners."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to drain water from a recreational boat covering. In doing so, it prevents rainwater from collecting and puddling upon a boat tarp. It also helps prevent drooping, stretching, and damage to the canvas covering. It also allows the telescopic pump to be operated from the outside perimeter of the covering. As a result, it helps keep the inside of the boat and any belongings completely dry. The invention features a simple and stable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for recreational boat owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-501, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED