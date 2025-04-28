GTT: Notice Of Availability Of The 2024 Registration Document

Paris – April 28, 2025 - The 2024 Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report, of GTT (Gaztransport et Technigaz), a technology and engineering company specialised in the design of membrane containment systems for the transportation and storage of liquefied gas, was filed with the French stock market authorities (AMF) on April 25, 2025.

The French version is publicly available, in accordance with applicable legislation, and may be downloaded from the“Finance” section of the GTT's website at

The English version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document will soon be available on GTT's website.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:



the annual financial report;

the management report;

the report on sustainability information;

the report on corporate governance;

information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors;

documents related to the combined shareholders' meeting to be held on June 11, 2025 (agenda, draft resolutions and report of the Board of Directors to the combined shareholders' meeting); and the description of the share buyback program.



Financial agenda



Shareholders' Meeting: June 11, 2025

Ex-dividend date of the balance of the dividend for the 2024 financial year1: June 17, 2025

Payment of the balance of the dividend for the 2024 financial year1: June 19, 2025

Publication of the 2025 half-year results: July 29, 2025 (after market close) 2025 third-quarter results: October 31, 2025 (after market close)



About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels' economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

1 Subject to the necessary approvals at the Shareholders' Meeting of June 11, 2025.

