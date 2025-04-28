Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BIC: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting On May 20, 2025 - Amendment To The Meeting Notice


2025-04-28 12:01:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combined General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 9:30 a.m.
Amendment to the Meeting notice

Clichy, France – April 28, 2025 – Société BIC's shareholders have been informed on April 7th, 2025 that a Combined, Ordinary and Extraordinary, General Meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cloud Business Center, 10 bis, rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris.

This information was communicated via the Meeting notice (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) containing the agenda and draft resolutions published in the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) No.42 of April 7, 2025, announcement No. 2500445.

At its meeting held on April 23, 2025, the Board of Directors decided to amend the agenda and the texts of the draft resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting:

(i) by modifying the title of the 7th resolution, as included in the Board of Directors' Report on the resolutions and the aforementioned Meeting notice, as well as the text of this resolution;
(ii) by adding a new draft 9th resolution, consequently modifying the numbering of the following resolutions;
(iii) by modifying the text of the 16th resolution (formerly the fifteenth resolution).
The text of the other draft resolutions published in the aforementioned Meeting notice remains unchanged except, where applicable, for their numbering.

In this respect, a corrective notice has been published in the BALO No.51 of April 28, 2025, announcement No. 2501237.

Details of the changes are provided for in the Addendum to the Convening Notice posted today on Société BIC's website ( ), under the heading“Investors/Shareholders Meetings”.

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
...

Investor Relations
...


Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
...

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
...

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Annual General Meeting May 20, 2025
First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025
Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

