Interactive Paint Party To Kick Off Lexington's Mural By Artists M. Pandina And G. Ortiz

Father and daughter participate at paint party

Paint Party to create first mural in Lexington MA

- Melissa Stratton PandinaLEXINGTON MA, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Stitch in time"An interactive Mural experience Celebrating 250 years of historyOn May 3rd, 2025 We will have a community paint party to kick off the East Lexington Mural and Activation Project-Lexington's first public mural initiative. The public is invited to help paint and meet the artists behind the work.There will be a community celebration where everyone will be invited to paint on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Visitors Center Lawn on 1875 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington, MA 02420.“This mural is more than paint on a wall-it's a way to stitch community, memory, and movement into public space. I'm honored to bring a voice into Lexington's 250th anniversary and make history with everyone who picks up a brush.”- Melissa Stratton PandinaCome paint with award winning artists Melissa Stratton Pandina, muralist and art educator and Gabriela Sepúlveda Ortíz, Puerto Rican muralist and interdisciplinary artist, the duo selected to paint Lexington's first three commemorative murals as part of the East Lexington Mural and Activation Project, funded by American Rescue Plan Act.This community paint party kicks off a historic public art initiative that blends history, culture, and creativity-inviting residents to be part of Lexington's ongoing story. The mural will be turned into a giant paint by number and everyone will be invited to paint.Over 100 people are expected to participate.This Mural is a collaborative effort with the Town of Lexington Economic Development Office. More of the project can be seen at

