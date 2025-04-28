Labor And Employment Firms Zakay Law Group APLC And JCL Law Firm APC File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Innovative Employee Solutions, Inc. Alleging Failure To Pay All Wages Due

The lawsuit alleges Innovative Employee Solutions, Inc. violated the California Labor Code by failing to pay its employees for all time worked.

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC , filed a class action complaint against Innovative Employee Solutions, Inc. for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 25STCV07338, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit, Innovative Employee Solutions, Inc. allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226.7, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, 1198.5 and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods ; (4) provide accurate itemized wage statements; (5) provide wages when due; and (6) reimburse for required business expenses.

As a result of their rigorous work schedules, Innovative Employee Solutions, Inc.'s employees were allegedly unable to take off duty rest breaks and were not fully relieved of duty for rest periods. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges employees were required from time-to-time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods as a result of their overburdened work requirements and inadequate staffing. Further, the lawsuit alleges these employees were denied their first rest periods of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of at least two (2) to four (4) hours from time to time, a first and second rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of between six (6) and eight (8) hours from time to time, and a first, second and third rest period of at least ten (10) minutes for some shifts worked of ten (10) hours or more from time to time. Additionally, Innovative Employee Solutions, Inc.'s employees were also allegedly not provided with one-hour wages in lieu thereof. As a result of their allegedly rigorous work schedules and inadequate staffing, Innovative Employee Solutions, Inc.'s employees were from time to time allegedly denied their proper rest periods by Innovative Employee Solutions, Inc.

If you would like to know more about the Innovative Employee Solutions, Inc. lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.

Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are labor and employment law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.

