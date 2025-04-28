Health-E Commerce® To Showcase Flexible Spending Account (FSA) And Health Savings Account (HSA) Tools And Technology At Benefitspro Broker Expo 2025

Brokers, agents, and advisors invited to learn about technology integrations, eligibility and communications resources, and engagement solutions from FSA Store® and HSA Store®

DALLAS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-E Commerce , parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store , announced today that the company will exhibit at the BenefitsPRO Broker Expo in Boston, May 6-8. During the conference, Health-E Commerce will introduce agents, brokers, and advisors to tools and technologies that take the guesswork out of using tax-free health savings accounts (HSAs) and flexible spending accounts (FSAs) for participants, while reducing claims complexity for employers and benefits administrators.

The annual BenefitsPRO Broker Expo brings together hundreds of the industry's most influential benefits brokers to cultivate important relationships and obtain practical industry education to position their business for sustainable growth.

"The BenefitsPRO Broker Expo is a high-quality gathering of influential benefits professionals, and an ideal forum for sharing insights and showcasing new solutions for workplace benefits," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce. "As the leading online retailer to exclusively sell FSA- and HSA-eligible products, we are committed to increasing participant engagement and creating a frictionless experience for all by delivering e-commerce technology, participant tools and education, and trusted compliance expertise."

Health-E Commerce is a recognized leader in FSA and HSA education for consumers and organizations. The company's HSA Learning Center and FSA Learning Center serve up timely, hands-on articles and resources like the FSA Calculator , HSA Expense DashboardTM , and HSA Expense TrackerTM App that help account holders understand and use their tax-free funds. In addition, the searchable eligibility list at FSAstore and HSAstore are widely used and referenced, as is the guaranteed-eligible shopping experience and promise that alleviates the guesswork of using tax-free funds. Health-E Commerce also delivers e-commerce technology capabilities for TPAs that improve FSA and HSA engagement and claims processing, as well as compliance expertise to reduce complications with reimbursements.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding eligibility for important new product and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED