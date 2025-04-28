New Essency Partnership With The Blumenauer Corporation Expands Representation Of Innovative EXR Water Heater

HOUSTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Essency, the manufacturer of the award-winning Essency EXR water heater, is proud to announce a partnership with The Blumenauer Corporation as its new manufacturer's representative for the state of Florida.

The Blumenauer Corporation is a leading distributor in the pump and water products industry and represents top-tier manufacturers of engineered and innovative products from around the world. They now add Essency's category-defying EXR water heater to their exclusive lineup.

With the prevalence of electric home appliances now throughout communities in Florida, the time is right for the EXR's completely reimagined, high-capacity electric tank heater that can last 30+ years. "As a leader in this area, we represent the latest in technology and new products that are changing the industry," said Wes Blumenauer, president of Blumenauer, "and Essency fits that sweet spot."

For Essency, having a forward-thinking rep firm that can hit the ground running with technical expertise and knowledge of the market is crucial in this changing industry. "Blumenauer is the ideal partner for us," said Scott Isaksen, National Sales Director at Essency. "With more than 50 years of experience and a strong presence in the Florida market, they understand what contractors need as they bring new technologies to market."

Isaksen adds, "Contractors want to feel confident when they install a new technology in the homes of their valued customers. Blumenauer has the expertise to develop a strong base of contractors and to help them build superior business strategies."

About The Blumenauer Corporation

Founded in 1973, The Blumenauer Corporation is a third-generation, family-run business and one of Florida's premier manufacturer's rep firms. With a warehouse and service center located in Ocoee, Florida, and a seasoned team of sales professionals, Blumenauer has earned a reputation for deep technical knowledge, unbeatable service, and long-standing industry partnerships.

About the Essency EXR Water Heater

The Essency EXR is the first and only electric, high-demand water heater constructed from long-lasting, ecologically-sound materials, which delivers a combination of outstanding performance, long lifespan, and smart technology unmatched by traditional systems:



30-year lifespan , 3X longer than standard metal tanks

High-capacity performance offering up to 7 back-to-back showers

(80g First Hour Rating, up to 100g in Heat+ Mode) Seamless Installation designed to require little or no infrastructure upgrades

As of March, Blumenauer has been representing the Essency product line and is introducing the brand to many of its customers. More information about the two companies is available on their websites at essencyhome and blumenauersales.

