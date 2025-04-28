Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$ 64,834
|
|
$ 56,003
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
48,334
|
|
42,047
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
16,500
|
|
13,956
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
11,929
|
|
10,022
|
|
Investment impairment loss
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Operating income
|
|
4,571
|
|
3,934
|
|
Other (expense) / income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-service related pension credit
|
|
50
|
|
137
|
|
Interest and investment gain (loss)
|
|
(6)
|
|
110
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(239)
|
|
(296)
|
|
Other expense
|
|
(195)
|
|
(49)
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
4,376
|
|
3,885
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,005
|
|
894
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 3,371
|
|
$ 2,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.72
|
|
$ 0.65
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 0.72
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
March 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 6,284
|
|
$ 6,350
|
|
$ 5,930
|
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
|
21,667
|
|
28,606
|
|
19,188
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
59,171
|
|
54,908
|
|
67,297
|
|
Costs in excess of billings
|
|
203
|
|
141
|
|
790
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
2,949
|
|
4,426
|
|
5,080
|
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
90,274
|
|
94,431
|
|
98,285
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
71,691
|
|
70,144
|
|
66,203
|
Lease assets
|
|
5,633
|
|
6,005
|
|
4,060
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
23,296
|
|
23,756
|
|
19,063
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 190,894
|
|
$ 194,336
|
|
$ 187,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable & accrued expenses
|
|
$ 29,312
|
|
$ 35,509
|
|
$ 31,046
|
|
Billings in excess of costs
|
|
1,304
|
|
1,698
|
|
218
|
|
Current portion of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
772
|
|
772
|
|
1,171
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
1,312
|
|
1,348
|
|
1,043
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
184
|
|
184
|
|
184
|
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
32,884
|
|
39,511
|
|
33,662
|
Long-term debt
|
|
23,883
|
|
22,273
|
|
32,125
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
4,321
|
|
4,657
|
|
3,017
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
4,581
|
|
4,823
|
|
5,907
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
9,736
|
|
9,793
|
|
9,186
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock
|
|
530
|
|
530
|
|
530
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
3,642
|
|
3,633
|
|
3,633
|
|
Class B Convertible Common Stock
|
|
1,302
|
|
1,311
|
|
1,311
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
10,918
|
|
10,799
|
|
11,869
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
131,183
|
|
128,884
|
|
123,217
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(21,028)
|
|
(20,820)
|
|
(24,415)
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(11,058)
|
|
(11,058)
|
|
(12,431)
|
|
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
115,489
|
|
113,279
|
|
103,714
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
$ 190,894
|
|
$ 194,336
|
|
$ 187,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 3,371
|
|
$ 2,991
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
|
|
|
|
|
|
by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,393
|
|
1,370
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
5
|
|
17
|
|
Provision for long-term employee benefits
|
|
(50)
|
|
(125)
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
119
|
|
100
|
|
Other reserves and allowances
|
|
(2,206)
|
|
(1,226)
|
|
Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in accounts receivable, net
|
|
6,920
|
|
11,817
|
|
Increase in inventories, net
|
|
(4,263)
|
|
(9,279)
|
|
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
|
|
726
|
|
(3,214)
|
|
Decrease in other current liabilities
|
|
(3,666)
|
|
(3,087)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities
|
|
2,349
|
|
(636)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(2,953)
|
|
(3,134)
|
|
Other investing activities
|
|
-
|
|
(8)
|
|
Net cash used by investing activities
|
|
(2,953)
|
|
(3,142)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from revolver
|
|
1,656
|
|
4,939
|
|
Repayment of term loan
|
|
(46)
|
|
(46)
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(1,072)
|
|
(1,065)
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
538
|
|
3,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ (66)
|
|
$ 50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
$ 6,350
|
|
$ 5,880
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(66)
|
|
50
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$ 6,284
|
|
$ 5,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Burnham Holdings, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class B
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
Convertible
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred
|
|
Common
|
|
Common
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
Retained
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Stock,
|
|
Shareholders'
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
Stock
|
|
Stock
|
|
Capital
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Loss
|
|
at Cost
|
|
Equity
|
Balance at December 31, 2023
|
|
$ 530
|
|
$ 3,633
|
|
$ 1,311
|
|
$ 11,769
|
|
$ 121,291
|
|
$ (24,668)
|
|
$ (12,431)
|
|
$ 101,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,991
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,991
|
Other comprehensive income,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
253
|
|
-
|
|
253
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock - ($0.23 per share)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,065)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,065)
|
Share-based compensation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense recognition
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
100
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at March 31, 2024
|
|
$ 530
|
|
$ 3,633
|
|
$ 1,311
|
|
$ 11,869
|
|
$ 123,217
|
|
$ (24,415)
|
|
$ (12,431)
|
|
$ 103,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class B
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
Convertible
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Treasury
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred
|
|
Common
|
|
Common
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
Retained
|
|
Comprehensive
|
|
Stock,
|
|
Shareholders'
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
Stock
|
|
Stock
|
|
Capital
|
|
Earnings
|
|
Loss
|
|
at Cost
|
|
Equity
|
Balance at December 31, 2024
|
|
$ 530
|
|
$ 3,633
|
|
$ 1,311
|
|
$ 10,799
|
|
$ 128,884
|
|
$ (20,820)
|
|
$ (11,058)
|
|
$ 113,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,371
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,371
|
Other comprehensive loss,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(208)
|
|
-
|
|
(208)
|
Cash dividends declared:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock - ($0.22 per share)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,072)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,072)
|
Share-based compensation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense recognition
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
119
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
119
|
Conversion of common stock
|
|
-
|
|
9
|
|
(9)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at March 30, 2025
|
|
$ 530
|
|
$ 3,642
|
|
$ 1,302
|
|
$ 10,918
|
|
$ 131,183
|
|
$ (21,028)
|
|
$ (11,058)
|
|
$ 115,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.
