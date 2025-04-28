AANA Presents Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director Award To Stacey Whittington

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Stacey Whittington, MSNA, CRNA, APRN, with the Daniel D. Vigness Federal Political Director of the Year Award during its 2025 Mid-Year Assembly, April 26-30, in Washington, DC.

As a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), Stacey has created and fostered strong relationships with Maine's political leadership, strategically strengthening the CRNA practice landscape for the state and helping to improve the anesthesia care services to patients throughout Maine.

During her tenure on Maine Association of Nurse Anesthesiologists (MeANA)'s Board, she has served in roles including secretary, president-elect, president, and board member. Stacey has served MeANA's Federal Political Director since 2016, and she also served in this role from 2009-2012.

In her role as Federal Political Director of MeANA, Whittington works closely with the offices of federal legislators to increase their knowledge of the critical role CRNAs play in Maine's healthcare landscape and leads discussions to help educate legislators and the public about the outstanding CRNA practice in Maine. Most recently, her efforts resulted in both of Maine's U.S. Representatives, Jared Golden (D-2) and Chellie Pingree (D-1), signing AANA's letter in support of VA Full-Practice Authority.

"It is an honor and privilege to receive this award, and I thank the AANA for the recognition," said Whittington. "I thank the Maine Association of Nurse Anesthesiologists not only for the nomination, but for supporting the federal advocacy initiatives that make CRNA practice better at home in Maine and across the country. I am honored to continue the strong tradition of advocacy excellence for MeANA, and I look forward to accomplishing even more in the years to come. It is an honor to serve my profession and to receive this award."

Whittington has been a member of the AANA and MeANA since 2001. She is affiliated with True North Anesthesia and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine. Whittington earned her Master of Science in nurse anesthesia from the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine in 2003, her Bachelor of Science in nursing for George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia in 1996 and her Associate Degree in nursing from Northern Light Community College in 1992.

The Federal Political Director of the Year Award, established in 2001, is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the advancement of the national healthcare agenda of CRNAs, also known as nurse anesthetists or nurse anesthesiologists, by coordinating grassroots involvement in their state and in the federal political process.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED