Ubreakifix Tech Repair Franchise Grows Bay Area Footprint, Opens In El Cerrito

EL CERRITO, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in El Cerrito at 210 El Cerrito Plaza, Unit 101. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and liquid damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with nearly any tech mishap, with most repairs completed the same day. The store also offers tech support services like virus removal, data backup and transfer, and tune-ups for devices that have become sluggish over time, as well as preventative care services like device cleanings.

uBreakiFix El Cerrito is owned by Peter and Noel Madsen, who also own stores across Sacramento and Phoenix. The new store joins several other San Francisco-Oakland locations, including stores in San Rafael, Union City, Dublin, Fremont, and more.

"We're thrilled to open our doors in El Cerrito and provide the community with a trusted option for tech repair," Peter Madsen said. "When a device you rely on breaks or stops working like it should, life is interrupted. We understand that feeling, and we're here to help customers get back up and running as quickly as possible."

uBreakiFix stores fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model. The stores are authorized service providers for Samsung Galaxy® smartphones, Google PixelTM smartphones, Xbox® game consoles, Microsoft Surface® devices, and more. uBreakiFix stores also have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network.

"We are excited to serve more people throughout the East Bay area with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. We look forward to serving this community through our new location."

uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year warranty on all repairs. The new store brings the company's retail footprint to nearly 700 locations across the U.S. For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix/locations/elcerrito . Walk-in service is also available at the El Cerrito location.

uBreakiFix El Cerrito is located at:

uBreakiFix by Asurion

210 El Cerrito Plaza Unit 1011, El Cerrito, CA 94530

(510) 570-2863

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.

