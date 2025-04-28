ICI Releases Investment Company Fact Book With New Data Visualization Tool

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Investment Company Institute (ICI) released the Investment Company Fact Book . The Fact Book, a compendium of research and analysis conducted by the Institute over the previous year, has served as a comprehensive source of statistical information about the US and global asset management industry.

"ICI's Fact Book is a vital resource for policymakers, regulators and academics as well as for millions of investors. As we celebrate another edition, we reflect on the many milestones and progress the asset management industry has made over the past 65 years. Thank you to the dedicated ICI staff who work diligently to produce research that sheds light on key trends in the fund industry, financial stability, retirement, and investor demographics," said ICI President and CEO Eric Pan.

Key takeaways in the 2025 edition include:



Worldwide demand for regulated long-term funds strengthened considerably in 2024. Worldwide regulated open-end long-term funds had net sales of $2.3 trillion in 2024 compared with $767 billion in 2023.

Net issuance of ETF shares reached an all-time high in 2024. Net issuance of ETF shares surged to a record $1.1 trillion in 2024, up from $597 billion in 2023. Fund ownership is widespread, with more than half of US households owning funds. In 2024, 56 percent of US households owned shares of mutual funds or other US-registered investment companies-including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds (CEFs), and unit investment trusts (UITs)-representing 74 million US households and more than 125 million individual investors. This is a slight uptick from 2023, when 54.4 percent of US households (71.5 million households) owned funds.

"For this edition of Fact Book, we also are excited to introduce our new data visualization tool. This innovative charting feature offers interactive, insightful displays of ICI's comprehensive data. Each of the data tables can now be viewed in graphical form, making it easier to analyze and interpret the information in Fact Book," expressed ICI Chief Economist Shelly Antoniewicz.

Data Visualization Tool's Key Features:



Interactive Charts: Easily explore trends and patterns with dynamic visualizations. In addition, the charts users create can be downloaded as an image for users to use in other documents or media. The underlying data is still available to download as an Excel file. User-Friendly Interface: Navigate through complex data effortlessly with ICI's intuitive design. Drop down menus allow users to choose the data series and time frame users would like to plot.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment Company Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED