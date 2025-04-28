Horatio Honored As Dual Gold And Bronze Winner In 2025 Stevie® American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the modern outsourcing company revolutionizing CX services and the BPO industry, has been named one of 2025 STEVIE® award winners in the 23rd annual American Business Awards. Jose Herrera , was awarded the gold medal for the 2025 Founding Team of the Year in Consumer Services Industries and a bronze medal for Customer Service Executive of the Year.

American Business Awards® are the premier business awards program in the U.S.A. More than 3,600 nominations were considered in the judging process this year by more than 250 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the Stevie® Awards," said Jose Eduardo Herrera, CEO and Co-Founder of Horatio . "Receiving Gold for our founding team and Bronze for Customer Service Executive of the Year is a reflection of the hard work, resilience, and heart our entire organization puts in every day. I'm proud to lead such an extraordinary team as we continue to grow and redefine excellence in customer experience," he added.

Horatio, co-founded in 2018 by Herrera, COO Alex Ross, and CFO Jared Karson (who met at Columbia Business School), serves digital-native clients across sectors like e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, and hospitality. The company has expanded rapidly, with a growing international presence. Last year, Horatio expanded its New York headquarters and opened offices in the Dominican Republic and Colombia to better serve U.S. and Latin American markets, focusing on driving innovation and economic development in the region.

About Horatio

Horatio is the trusted partner in customer service and business process optimization for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises. Horatio ranked #18 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast Region in 2024 and #1 in its sector on Mercado Media Network's Best Places to Work. With offices in New York City, Santo Domingo, and Bogotá, Horatio is committed to innovation, employee well-being, and regional growth.

