Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


2025-04-28 11:46:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 21,383 Ageas shares in the period from 21-04-2025 until 25-04-2025.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
21-04-2025 - - - - -
22-04-2025 6,217 330,019 53.08 52.90 53.25
23-04-2025 4,674 250,060 53.50 53.25 53.90
24-04-2025 5,842 314,588 53.85 53.60 53.95
25-04-2025 4,650 250,064 53.78 53.60 53.95
Total 21,383 1,144,730 53.53 52.90 53.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,994,562 shares for a total amount of EUR 147,864,703. This corresponds to 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

