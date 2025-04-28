Men Skincare Products Market Size To Lead USD 31.95 Bn By 2034, Says Towards Consumer Goods Consultants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global men skincare products market size stood at USD 19.71 billion in 2024 and is predicted to exceed USD 31.95 billion by 2034, experiencing a CAGR of 4.95% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report, the global men skincare products market size to record USD 20.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond USD 31.95 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Consumer Goods a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Download Brochure:

Market Overview

The men's skincare products market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness and changing attitudes towards personal grooming. The demand for a variety of skin care products such as moisturizers cleansers and anti-aging solutions is increasing as men become more aware of the condition of their skin. Celebrity endorsements and social media influencers are also contributing to the trend by normalizing skincare practices for men. Innovations in product formulations that target skin issues like sensitivity dryness and acne are also contributing to this growing interest.

The availability of targeted products is expanding the market, especially in regions such as North America and Europe where grooming culture is deeply ingrained. Further propelling market expansion is the increased accessibility of these products due to the emergence of e-commerce platforms.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at ... | +1 804 441 9344

Key Trends in the Men's Skincare Products Market

Personalized Skincare Solutions

Technological developments are making it possible for skincare companies to provide their male clientele with individualized experiences. Men are increasingly choosing the appropriate products based on their skin type concerns and lifestyles with the aid of AI-powered tools and skin analysis apps.

More focused solutions are guaranteed by customized skincare routines which boosts product efficacy and client satisfaction. Further propelling market expansion is this trend which also coincides with the growing need for customized beauty and self-care products. Companies are improving their product offerings as they collect more information about consumer preferences which raises the market's allure for customized skincare.

Growth of Male Grooming Subcategories

The market for men's grooming has seen the growth of subcategories in addition to conventional skincare products. Men's everyday routines are increasingly reliant on specialized products like sunscreen eye creams beard care products and acne treatments for sensitive skin men are increasingly spending money on products made to meet their unique grooming requirements. Men's skincare is becoming more diverse as more brands venture into niche markets and customized products are offering distinctive value propositions. This trend represents a larger movement in men's care toward a more all-encompassing approach that goes beyond simple shaving and cleaning suppliers.

Challenges and Limitations

High Competition and Brand Saturation

Numerous companies ranging from high-end skincare lines to generic drugstore items are oversaturating the market with comparable goods. With limited product differentiation, it's hard for brands to establish a unique value proposition. It is particularly difficult for smaller or more recent brands to get online exposure or retail shelf space.

The prevalence of price wars and promotional offers erodes profit margins. Companies are under constant pressure to innovate while preserving quality and brand identity to remain relevant. Additionally, consumers become more confused as a result of this saturation which makes decisions about purchases more challenging.

Regulatory Compliance and Product Safety

Managing different laws about skincare ingredients claims labeling and advertising standards are necessary when conducting business internationally additional certifications might be needed for products with natural or bioactive ingredients, particularly in countries like the EU or Japan where cosmetic regulations are stringent.

Penalties product recalls or harm to a brand's reputation may result from noncompliance. Formulation and R&D efforts are made more difficult by the pressure on consumers to stay away from contentious ingredients like parabens and sulfates as they become more knowledgeable about ingredients.

On 23 July 2024, The Union Budget 2024 introduced tax incentives, reduced GST rates, and enhanced funding for research and development (R&D) in the beauty and skincare sector. These measures aim to boost domestic production, innovation, and sustainability within the industry.



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Report @

Men Skincare Products Market Segments Analysis

By Product Type Analysis

Cream and moisturizer Segment dominated the men's skincare products market in 2024. Men's growing awareness of skincare as well as their growing concerns about dryness aging and general grooming are the main causes of this upsurge. Because of their multipurpose benefits such as hydration sun protection and anti-aging as well as their ease of use and noticeable results creams and moisturizers are preferred. A major factor in the market's growth is the increasing number of men integrating skincare into their daily routines due to shifting lifestyle patterns urbanization the growing influence of social media and celebrity endorsements. To increase consumer satisfaction and trust brands are now providing products that are specifically formulated for various skin types. The expanding selection of men's products available both online and offline lends additional support to the trend. As self-care becomes a cultural norm among men the demand for advanced effective and skin-friendly moisturizers and creams is set to grow even more.

Shave care segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the men's skincare products market during the forecast period driven by shifting personal hygiene practices growing skincare consciousness and growing consumer demand for high-end environmentally friendly products. Innovations like eco-friendly grooming products and smart razors along with a move toward individualized high-end grooming experiences are driving this expansion with urbanization and rising incomes promoting the adoption of skincare practices influenced by Western trends the Asian Pacific region in particular is emerging as a major growth driver.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Online segment dominated the men's skincare products market in 2024 since online shopping is becoming more and more popular. Male consumers are increasingly choosing to make purchases online due to the ease of perusing a large selection of products reading reviews and comparing costs. Reaching a global audience has become easier for brands thanks to the growth of online platforms like Amazon and Sephora and direct-to-consumer brand websites. Additionally, the rise of influencer marketing and social media has been crucial in educating men about skincare products and increasing online sales. Many people now prefer to shop online because subscription-based models are easily accessible and allow for direct product delivery to their homes.

Offline segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the men's skincare products market during the forecast period men's grooming products are becoming more widely available in physical retail settings like pharmacies supermarkets and specialty beauty shops which is fueling this growth. In emerging markets is particularly consumers are growing more used to buying skincare products in-store so they can inspect them in person furthermore companies are improving the in-store experience by providing individualized consultations product demos and unique products that appeal to men. Retailers are investing in creating specialized male grooming sections and increasing their physical presence to meet the growing demand for skincare products.

By Consumer Preference Analysis

Luxury experience segment dominated the men's skincare products market in 2024 driven by a growing desire for upscale luxury goods that provide cutting-edge skincare solutions. High-end brands with superior ingredients specialized formulations and cutting-edge technologies are attractive to male consumers, especially in developed markets like North America and Europe. Luxurious skincare companies prioritize providing a customized experience frequently fusing exclusive product lines with upscale packaging. Rich men looking for customized skincare regimens anti-aging treatments that work and products with cutting edge scientific support are drawn to this market. Grooming customs as a component of men's self-care and the expansion of celebrity-endorsed luxury brands both contribute to the luxury market dominance.

Budget-friendly experience segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the men's skincare products market during the forecast period more and more men are searching for cost-effective yet high-quality skincare products as awareness of its advantages rises particularly in developing nations. As more brands provide value-oriented skincare products that meet daily needs without sacrificing quality there is an increasing demand for affordable skincare products. These products frequently offer multipurpose advantages that enable and to get positive results with little financial outlay. More affordable skincare products are being added to the inventory of retailers and internet platforms opening skincare routines to a wider range of people. This market is expanding quickly, particularly in price-sensitive areas like Latin America and Asia Pacific.

By Age Group Analysis

19-35 age group segment dominated the men's skincare products market in 2024. since younger male consumers are more willing to try new grooming products and skincare regimens. Digital media celebrity endorsements and beauty trends have a significant impact on this generation particularly through sites like Instagram and YouTube. They spend more on skincare necessities like cleansers moisturizers sunscreens and serums because they place a higher value on wellness appearance and self-care. This age group is also more likely to use direct-to-consumer platforms to try premium brands and experiment with new products. A focus on social image and personal branding as well as urban living are lifestyle factors that contribute to this demographic's dominance.

36-50 age group segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the men's skincare products market during the forecast period increased disposable incomes and growing awareness of age-related skin issues. This group of men is taking greater initiatives to address dryness sensitivity and aging symptoms which is driving up demand for specific remedies like eye serums anti-aging creams and hydrating treatments. This market is prepared to spend money on reputable companies that produce observable outcomes because they respect product efficacy. Furthermore, the way that mature audiences view male grooming and self-care is changing which is contributing to the normalization of skincare products is growing dramatically because of more educational materials and customized advertising campaigns aimed at this age group.

Regional Analysis

North America Influenced the Market in 2024

North America dominated the men's skincare products market in 2024 because of a well-established retail infrastructure and high consumer awareness. The region has witnessed a notable increase in male grooming and skincare awareness particularly among Gen Z and millennial consumers who are increasingly implementing multi-step skincare habits. High-end goods are in great demand and people are increasingly choosing specialized skincare products with scientific backing. Well-known brands are at the forefront of the market and brand loyalty and celebrity endorsements are also very important in maintaining market dominance. The region's emphasis on eco-friendly ingredients sustainability and cutting-edge product offerings solidifies its leadership position in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the men's skincare products market motivated by the growing middle class and changing cultural perceptions of male grooming. In some nations, demand is being driven by rising urbanization and disposable incomes. With the rise of K beauty and J beauty trends social media and celebrity endorsements play a significant role in shaping consumer behavior. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce platforms has increased product accessibility, opening new markets for both domestic and foreign brands. Due to its emphasis on sustainability, eco-friendly packaging, and natural ingredients, the area is expanding quickly and will play a significant role in determining the direction of men's skincare in the world.

Join now to access the latest Towards Consumer Goods in industry segmentation insights with our Annual Membership:

Browse More Insights of Towards Consumer Goods:



Recreational and Outdoor Products Market : The global recreational and outdoor products market size is expected to be worth around USD 241.04 billion by 2034 from USD 137.81 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.75% from 2025 to 2034. The North America recreational and utdoor products market was valued at USD 42.31 billion by the end of 2024 and is expected to increase to USD 75.41 billion by 2034. This is a significant 5.95% increase from 2025 to 2034.

Baby Care Products Market : The global baby care products market size is calculated at USD 107.88 billion in 2024, grew to USD 112.57 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 165.15 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.35% between 2025 and 2034.

Nail Care Products Market : The global nail care products market size was USD 23.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 24.95 billion in 2025 to USD 39.55 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.25 % during the forecast period. In 2024, Asia Pacific dominated the nail care products market with a market share of 41.77% with a revenue of USD 9.90 billion.

Smart Locks Market : The global smart locks market size was estimated at USD 2.81 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 3.36 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 17.04 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 19.75% from 2025 to 2034. In 2024, North America held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 40.85% share and holds a USD 1.15 billion market value for the year. Thermal Spa & Wellness Market : The global thermal spa & wellness market size was USD 287.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 298.51 billion in 2025 to USD 422.67 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period.



Men Skincare Products Market Top Key Companies:



Anthony Skincare

Baxter of California

Brickell Men's Products

Bulldog Skincare

Clinique for Men

Dove Men+Care

Every Man Jack

Harry's

Jack Black

Kiehl's

Lab Series

L'Oréal Men Expert

Neutrogena Men Nivea Men

Recent Developments



In April 2025, Galderma reported a robust 8.3% increase in Q1 sales, totaling $1.13 billion. The growth was largely driven by a strong demand for dermatological skincare solutions and an expanding presence in the premium men's segment. The company continues to invest in product innovation and digital health solutions. It reaffirmed its full-year outlook, showing confidence despite potential U.S. tariff risks. In February 2025, Nivea Men & Dove Men+Care introduced its Age Defense line, designed specifically for men with facial hair, featuring hyaluronic acid and beard-friendly formulas. Simultaneously, Dove Men+Care partnered with NFL icon Marshawn Lynch to promote a new range focused on self-care and mental wellness. These launches reflect a growing industry shift toward targeted and purpose-driven skincare products for men. The campaign also emphasized inclusivity and representation in male grooming.

Segments Covered in Report

By Product Type



Shave care

Creams & moisturizers

Sunscreen

Cleansers & face wash Others



By Consumer Preference



Luxury experience Budget-friendly experience

By Age Group



Below 18

19 to 35

36 to 50 Above 50

By Distribution Channel



Online Offline

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@

About Us

Towards Consumer Goods is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solution. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chem and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor |

Web: