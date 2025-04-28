Vitalpbx Unveils Vitxi 4.5.0-4 And 4.2.0-7: Enhanced HID Headset Support, App Badging, And More

VitalPBX releases VitXi 4.5.0-4 and 4.2.0-7, bringing App Badging, HID headset controls, and smarter call notifications.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VitalPBX proudly announces the latest releases of VitXi versions 4.5.0-4 and 4.2.0-7, delivering significant user-centric enhancements to streamline communication for call centers, remote workers, and IT administrators.

These updates introduce pivotal improvements, including App Badging API support, enhanced HID headset integration, smarter notifications, and a suite of stability fixes. With these advancements, VitalPBX strengthens its commitment to providing superior VoIP and PBX solutions to its global user base.

"With VitXi 4.5.0-4 and 4.2.0-7, we're improving the communication experience by blending intuitive design with powerful new features," said Joseph Montes, CEO of VitalPBX. "Our goal is to continually simplify and enhance the user journey, whether they're in the office or working remotely."

Introducing VitXi: The Ultimate WebRTC Softphone

VitXi is VitalPBX's next-generation WebRTC-based softphone client, offering seamless communication experiences directly from any browser - no installation required. Built natively for VitalPBX, VitXi empowers users with a unified communication platform that combines voice, video, chat, screen sharing, and file sharing into one easy-to-use interface.

VitXi's key features include:

- Audio and Video Calling with HD quality

- Screen Sharing during live sessions

- Integrated Chat and SIP Messaging

- Real-time Presence to see contact availability

- Call Transfer for easy call handoffs

- File Sharing for improved team collaboration

Operating completely from the cloud, VitXi ensures automatic updates, reduced IT overhead, and full mobility, making it the ideal solution for enterprises, call centers, carriers, education institutions, hospitality, and government sectors.

Key Highlights in VitXi 4.5.0-4 and 4.2.0-7:

- App Badging API Support:

Visual notifications of missed calls now appear on browser tabs and taskbar icons, ensuring important calls are never overlooked.

- Enhanced HID Headset Integration:

Full HID headset support enables users to control calls directly from compatible headsets, including answering, muting, and ending calls with hardware buttons.

- Smarter Call Notifications:

Incoming call notifications stay active throughout the entire ringing phase, boosting responsiveness.

Additional Improvements:

- Real-time user status synchronization

- Enhanced email notification system

- Stability improvements for HTTPS configurations and service restarts

- Refined event log pagination

- Noise filtering for HID signal events to avoid unwanted actions

The release brings improved compatibility for USB-connected telephony headsets on Windows and macOS systems using Chromium-based browsers like Chrome and Edge. Note that Bluetooth-only devices are currently unsupported.

VitalPBX invites users to explore the latest VitXi updates and contribute feedback, especially for HID headset models that haven't yet been fully validated.

For a comprehensive overview of the new VitXi features and tips for headset compatibility, visit the official VitXi update page at blog/vitxi-4-5-0-4-release/ .

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX provides innovative, flexible, and scalable PBX solutions based on Asterisk technology. With a focus on user experience and system performance, VitalPBX delivers cutting-edge communication platforms for enterprises, call centers, carriers, hospitality industries, education, and government sectors worldwide. Learn more at .

Joseph Montes

VitalPBX

+1 305-560-5776

VitXi: All You Need to Take on WebRTC with VitalPBX

