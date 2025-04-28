Experience Grand Rapids Earns 2025 Governor's Award For Innovative Tourism Collaboration

Cider Week GR runs May 9-17 at cideries and locations around Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Cider Week GR includes local tastings, cidery events, and the return of Michigan Cider Fest.

Michigan's "Fruit Ridge" is one of the prime apple-growing regions in the world.

Recognition comes ahead of Cider Week GR, returning May 9–17

- Jaylyn McCloyGRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Experience Grand Rapids has been recognized with the 2025 Governor's Award for Innovative Tourism Collaboration for Cider Week GR -a statewide celebration of Michigan's cider culture, created in partnership with the Michigan Cider Association . Presented by the Tourism Industry Coalition of Michigan (TICOM) at the Pure Michigan Governor's Conference on Tourism, the award honors this dynamic collaboration and the community and industry partners who helped bring the event to life.“Cider Week GR is a true testament to what can be achieved when organizations work together toward a common goal,” said Paula Englin, Executive Director of the Michigan Cider Association.“This partnership allowed us to expand the event's reach, amplify Michigan's cider scene, promote agritourism, and create an economic impact across Kent County that neither organization could have accomplished alone.”Jaylyn McCloy, marketing partnership manager at Experience Grand Rapids, accepted the award on behalf of the collaboration. She added,“Cider Week GR started as a great idea and has grown into something that truly celebrates the heart of our region. Kent County's Fruit Ridge is one of the most productive apple-growing areas in the nation, so it's the perfect place to spotlight cider. We can't wait to welcome everyone back at this year's event in May!”DETAILS: Cider Week GR, May 9-17-Michigan Cider Fest (Saturday, May 17): A public celebration at Rosa Parks Circle featuring dozens of Michigan ciders, local food trucks, live music, and more.-GLINTCAP (May 14–17): The Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition-the world's largest-returns to Grand Rapids, drawing cider makers from around the globe.-A full calendar of tastings, dinners, and cider-themed experiences across the region. Visit CiderWeekGR for more details.Schedule media interviews & event coverage with Emily at ....

