Two Held In Gurugram For Openly Firing Over Old Rivalry

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 28 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram police has arrested two suspects for allegedly opening fire on a victim over an old rivalry, police said here on Monday.

The accused were identified as Amit, a resident of Delhi, and Mohit, alias Kingi, a resident of Bhim Nagar, Gurugram.

The police team has recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and a bike used in committing the crime from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, on April 22, an individual filed a complaint at the city police station, Gurugram, that he had come to meet his uncle and father in the Bhim Nagar area of the district on April 21. His friends were also accompanying him.

When the complainant was returning after meeting his friends, he stopped near the Bhim Nagar Chowk to eat ice-cream.

Meanwhile, his neighbour Suraj came there with his other friends and started talking to the complainant.

During this time, Suraj and his friends got furious and started abusing the complainant and fired a bullet at him with the intention of killing him.

The bullet hit the complainant's hand.

Suraj and his friends fired more bullets, but the victim survived and the accused fled the spot.

Upon receiving this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Gurugram city police station.

During the investigation, the police team nabbed the accused from Sector-12 Chowk, Gurugram, on Sunday.

During police questioning, it was found that the accused, Suraj's nephew, was murdered, and he developed enmity against the complainant and committed the crime.

"The accused duo have been taken on police remand for further investigation," police said.

In another case, the Gurugram Police have also nabbed an accused who was absconding for 25 years, and a reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced on his arrest, police said.

The accused was identified as Thapa, alias Rajkumar, of Nepal.

According to the police, on October 2, 1997, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the City police station of Gurugram.

However, in this case, Thapa was arrested, but after getting bail, he didn't surrender before the police and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court, and a reward of Rs 10,000 was also announced by Gurugram Police for his arrest.

The matter was under investigation, and police nabbed the accused from near Sahara Mall, Gurugram, on Monday.

During police questioning of the accused, it was found that to evade arrest, he lived in various places in Nepal and Assam by changing his name and identity so that the police could not identify him.

"From the observation of the criminal record of the accused, it was found that six cases are registered against the accused in Gurugram under various sections, including the Arms Act and robbery. The case is under investigation," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said.