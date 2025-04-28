MBRF Participates In Abu Dhabi International Book Fair With A Rich Agenda Of Sessions And Workshops

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is participating in the 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2025, showcasing a rich and diverse portfolio of knowledge-driven programs, interactive activities, and discussion panels.

As part of its participation in the event, held from April 26 to May 5, 2025, MBRF has unveiled a distinguished collection of publications and books, underscoring its strategic vision to promote knowledge and encourage a culture of reading through global platforms. This reflects MBRF's commitment to highlighting the significance of language, thought, and creativity in shaping a knowledge-driven and prosperous future.

This year, the MBRF pavilion will host a wide array of events under its flagship initiatives, most notably the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW). DIPW will feature an engaging series of discussion panels focusing on the experiences of young and emerging writers, the influence of creative writing workshops on literary successes, narrative form choices between short stories and novels, and the significance of critique workshops in refining literary taste.

Furthermore, DIPW will explore the dynamic relationship between storytelling and inspiration, the pivotal role of creative translation as a cultural bridge, and the growing impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of visual art and human creativity. Additional topics include the intersection of art and writing, the influence of children's storytelling, narrative experiences for young adults, and the journey from creative education to literary recognition.

At the core of MBRF's initiatives is the Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH), which will discuss key topics related to digital transformation and the evolution of knowledge dissemination. Discussions will focus on the development of Arabic digital content and platforms, establishing the DKH as a pioneering model in modern knowledge management. Additional topics to be explored include the future of information and knowledge production in the age of AI, the importance of lifelong learning through digital platforms, and AI applications in libraries and information institutions. DKH will also present the latest specialized publications in the field of knowledge sciences.

Knowledge Lounge will offer a comprehensive program covering various intellectual and literary subjects. This includes the relationship between Arabic narrative and the stereotypical image in the eyes of others, the evolving collaboration between novelists and screenwriters, the future of literature between reality and foresight, the Arab comics experience, and storytelling as an act of awareness.

Additionally, Knowledge Lounge will explore themes such as publishers' insights into reader behavior, the role of reading in fostering critical thinking, the idea of the 'text as narrator,' and the personal journeys of writers in the world of fiction. Insights will be shared on audio storytelling through podcasts, along with discussions on empowering adolescents through reading.

KnowTalks will explore critical societal topics, including youth empowerment, social transformation, and the contributions of Arab scholars to the knowledge renaissance. The series will also include sessions on building personal brands through social media and the impact of female leadership.

The Bil Arabi initiative will host an inspiring session to reinforce the use of the Arabic language in everyday and cultural settings, emphasizing its importance in shaping contemporary Arab identity. Discussions will focus on developing a fully Arabic AI system, strategies for promoting the language in non-Arabic-speaking communities, and Arabic's unique role in the media industry. The sessions will bring together esteemed experts and specialists to explore these pivotal themes.