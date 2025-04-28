Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Inline Skates (BEC-457)
PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved design for inline skates," said an inventor, from Fernley, NV, "so I invented the Electric Skates. My design could enable you to experience a new feeling of freedom. Using these E-Skates, novice skaters to X-Game professionals may enjoy exciting fun and develop their own unique artistic style."
The patent-pending invention provides a new design for inline skates. In doing so, it offers a faster way to move from place to place. As a result, it could improve muscular strength, heart health, burn calories, and build core strength as well as provide added entertainment. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages and levels who use skates for fun, to exercise, cross train, or travel/commute.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BEC-457, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
