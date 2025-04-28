Real-World Study Across 1,000+ NHS GP Practices Shows AI-Led Triage Detected 20% More Patients With Cancer While Reducing Unnecessary Urgent Referrals By Over 61,000 Patients.



13,585 cancers were diagnosed , improving cancer conversion rates by 20% compared to the NHS England national average.

Over 61,000 unnecessary urgent cancer referrals were avoided, freeing up critical diagnostic capacity. Patients benefited from safer, earlier diagnoses , and GPs received real-time decision support to better manage patient care.

C the Signs uses AI to analyse clinical data in under 60 seconds - identifying patients at risk, recommending the most appropriate pathway, and streamlining cancer diagnosis. By helping clinicians focus resources where they are needed most, the platform is delivering tangible results for patients, GPs, and the health system.

The findings come at a critical time for the NHS, following Lord Darzi's Independent Review highlighting poor cancer survival rates in England compared to other high-income countries. The research also aligns with national efforts, such as Keir Starmer's AI manifesto , to leverage homegrown technologies for major public health challenges.

"Cancer is a race against time. Every day we wait is a day lost," said Dr Bea Bakshi, CEO & Co-Founder of C the Signs. "This study shows that with the right technology, we can shift the odds - finding cancer earlier, improving outcomes, and giving patients more time with the people they love. It's proof that AI, when built responsibly and used thoughtfully, can transform healthcare for the better. We're proud to work alongside the NHS, clinicians, and communities to make early detection the new standard, not the exception."

About C the Signs

C the Signs is an AI-powered cancer prediction platform founded by NHS doctors to help identify patients at risk of cancer at the earliest, most treatable stage. Built on real-world evidence and clinical insight, C the Signs is deployed across the NHS and US healthcare systems, supporting GPs, oncologists, and health systems to improve early detection, enhance equity, and save lives. The platform is a UKCA-marked medical device and integrates seamlessly with major EMRs.

For more information, visit or contact [email protected]

Photo:

SOURCE C the Signs