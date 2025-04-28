Revolver Podcasts Shifts Gears With Launch Of Speed City F1 - The Voice Of Formula 1 In America

New Weekly Series Brings Pre and Post-Race Formula 1 Coverage to Fans Across the U.S. and Canada via SiriusXM's ESPN Xtra Channel 81

DALLAS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- reVolver Podcasts, a leading force in digital audio content, proudly announces the launch of Speed City F1, the definitive English-language motorsports program for Formula 1 fans in North America. Airing weekly every Sunday-and Saturdays during Grand Prix weekends-the show delivers full-throttle F1 coverage, insight, and interviews as heard on ESPN Xtra Channel 81 on SiriusXM satellite radio.

Hosted by veteran motorsports broadcasters Jon Massengale and Jonathan Green, Speed City F1 returns for its 8th consecutive year on SiriusXM. The dynamic duo is joined by legendary F1 commentator Bob Varsha, insider analyst and former Haas F1 Team Manager Dave O'Neill, and international motorsports journalist Chris Medland, who will deliver live reporting and interviews from Formula 1 Grand Prix circuits around the world.

"Speed City F1 is the pulse of American Formula 1 coverage," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "With its unmatched access and decades of motorsports expertise, this show brings fans right into the paddock, whether they're tuning in from Dallas, Daytona, or Detroit."

In addition to deep coverage of Formula 1, Speed City F1 revs up for a wide range of motorsports, from MotoGP and IndyCar to World Endurance Championship, SportsCar racing, and beyond. Based in Austin, Texas-home of the iconic Circuit of The Americas-Speed City has broadcast every major motorsports event held at COTA since its opening.

Listen on SiriusXM's ESPN Xtra Channel 81 and catch the full race weekend experience with Speed City F1, featuring:



Weekly Sunday shows

Live Saturday coverage after qualifying and sprint races Exclusive interviews with F1 drivers, team principals, and paddock insiders

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at . For more information about the company, visit .

