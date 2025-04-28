Aegon Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, And Innovation Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Learn about Aegon's digital transformation, tech strategies, innovation programs, and partnerships. Get insights into their ICT budgets and major contracts. Stay informed on Aegon's tech-focused initiatives.

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series - Aegon - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into Aegon's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Aegon provides pension plans, life insurance, and asset management services to individuals and families, pension funds, companies, and other institutions. It offers insurance products for traditional life, universal life, whole life, disability, and critical illness. It also offers long-term savings plans, car insurance, travel insurance, household insurance, liability insurance, supplemental health insurance, variable annuities, fixed annuities, retirement plans, investment products, mutual funds, and mortgages. It distributes its products through agents, banks, brokers, digital, and direct marketing channels.

The report provides information and insights into Aegon's tech activities, including:



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investments & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget Key Executives

Company Coverage Includes:



Clearwater Analytics

Microsoft

Embee

eBaoTech

Atos

Flipkart

Paytm Pension Geeks

