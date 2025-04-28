Yaqrit Showcases Clinical Progress At The European Association For The Study Of The Liver (EASL) Congress, May 7-10Th



Shared data underpins key advanced trials in hepatic encephalopathy, acute-on-chronic liver failure (ACLF) and decompensated cirrhosis Management attending conference

LONDON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yaqrit, a late clinical-stage company developing life-saving treatments for advanced liver diseases, announced today that it will share progress with investors, clinical and scientific peers at the forthcoming European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress, Amsterdam, May 7-10th. Across eight presentations, Yaqrit researchers and collaborators demonstrate the rigorous approach taken in preparation for its upcoming advanced clinical trials:



phase 3 clinical trial of YAQ006 (IV L-ornithine phenylacetate) in treating hepatic encephalopathy;

phase 2b/3 trial of YAQ007 (oral L-ornithine phenylacetate) in preventing hepatic encephalopathy recurrence;

phase 2a trial (ATANGO) of YAQ005 +/- G-CSF to limit organ damage and prevent early ACLF;

registrational trial of YAQ001 (orally-delivered adsorbent carbon beads) to restore gut health decompensated cirrhosis; registrational trial of YAQ002 (extracorporeal liver support) in ACLF.



“The robust data developed by our clinical teams and collaborators leaves Yaqrit poised for advanced trials in life-threatening liver disease,” said Troels Jordansen, Yaqrit's Chief Executive Officer .“There is real momentum at Yaqrit, underpinned by solid science and innovation.”

“Yaqrit and its international collaborators provide new knowledge that improves understanding of how drugs and devices in the Yaqrit portfolio work,” said Rajiv Jalan, Yaqrit's Founder and Chief Medical Officer .“The development of new diagnostic and prognostic models will allow better patient selection for clinical trials whilst also providing end points. The randomized phase 2a trial of YAQ007 prepares it for phase 2b/3 clinical trials.”

Yaqrit presentations at EASL Congress 2025

Session: Cirrhosis & complications: Portal Hypertension, Wednesday, 7th May, 8.30AM CEST

The AMMON-OHE model predicts post-TIPS overt hepatic encephalopathy (WED-224). Dr. María Pilar Ballester

The AMMON-OHE model predicts liver-related complications in outpatients with cirrhosis: a prospective cohort study of the AMMON consortium (FRI-197). Dr. María Pilar Ballester

Session: Cirrhosis and its complications: Experimental and pathophysiology, Thursday, 8th May, 8.30AM CEST

Toll-like receptor 4 inhibition restores cytochrome C oxidase mitigating hyperammonemia-induced hepatocyte mitochondrial dysfunction (THU-180-YI). Dr. Supachaya Sriphoosanaphan

Transcriptomic and metabolic insights into hyperammonemia: the complementary therapeutic roles of toll-like receptor 4 inhibitor and ornithine phenylacetate (THU-182). Dr. Supachaya Sriphoosanaphan

Synergy between ornithine phenylacetate and strategies targeting endotoxemia with either a toll-like receptor 4 antagonist (TAK-242) or Yaq-001 for the treatment of hyperammonemia in cirrhosis and ACLF (THU-184). Dr. Tingting Qi

Session: Cirrhosis and its complications: Other clinical complications except ACLF and critical illnesses, Friday, 9th May, 8.30AM CEST

Yaq-001 positively impacts gut microbiome composition, virulence, antimicrobial resistance gene profile resulting in significant effects on ammonia, endotoxemia and inflammation in cirrhosis patients (TOP-218). Dr. Jinxia Liu

Session: Cirrhosis and its complications: Other clinical complications except ACLF and critical illnesses, Saturday, 10th May, 8.30AM CEST

Development and validation of the modified hepatic encephalopathy staging tool (mHEST) for grading of hepatic encephalopathy for accurate assessment and regulated clinical trials (SAT-210). Prof. Rajiv Jalan

Randomized, open-label, phase 2a comparator study to assess the pharmacodynamics, safety and pharmacokinetics of oral administration of mnk6106 (l-ornithine phenylacetate) vs. rifaximin in subjects with hepatic cirrhosis and a previous history of hepatic encephalopathy (SAT-209). Prof. Rajiv Jalan

The full abstracts will be available on the EASL Congress website from 08:30AM CEST on 7th May 2025.

About Yaqrit

Yaqrit is a clinical-stage company discovering and developing innovative treatments for patients with advanced liver disease at high risk of hospitalization and death. Yaqrit's pipeline includes three novel therapeutics at phase 2-3 of development and two medical devices providing acute and chronic treatments for advanced cirrhosis and acute-on-chronic liver failure where there is an urgent need for more effective treatments. More information is available at