Ubreakifix Tech Repair Franchise Grows Valley Footprint, Opens In Brownsville

New RGV store offers fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops, and more

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its newest franchise location in Brownsville at 3025 Boca Chica Boulevard, Suite E1. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and liquid damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with nearly any tech mishap, with most repairs completed the same day. The store also offers tech support services like virus removal, data backup and transfer, and tune-ups for devices that have become sluggish over time, as well as preventative care services like device cleanings.

uBreakiFix Brownsville is locally owned by Rene and Reginald Jackson, who also own stores in Edinburg, McAllen, Laredo, and Corpus Christi.

"We're proud to open our third location in the Rio Grande Valley and fifth store in South Texas," said Rene Jackson. "Whether you're dealing with a cracked phone screen, a stalling game console, or anything in between, we can help. Our priority is getting you back up and running as quickly and seamlessly as possible. We're excited to bring a much-needed service to Brownsville and the surrounding areas."

uBreakiFix stores fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model. The stores are authorized service providers for Samsung Galaxy® smartphones, Google PixelTM smartphones, Xbox® game consoles, Microsoft Surface® devices, and more. uBreakiFix stores also have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools, and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network.

"We are excited to serve more people throughout Rio Grande Valley with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. We look forward to serving this community through our new location."

uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year warranty on all repairs. The new store brings the company's retail footprint to nearly 700 locations across the U.S. For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix/locations/brownsville . Walk-in service is also available at the Brownsville location.

uBreakiFix Brownsville is located at:

uBreakiFix by Asurion

3025 Boca Chica Blvd Suite E 1, Brownsville, TX 78521

(956) 545-0200

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.

SOURCE Asurion

