Fairway's American Warrior Initiative Funds Its 400Th Service Dog

When Zorge learned her dog would be funded by AWI, it marked the 10th Service Dog that AWI funded over a three-day multi-state event across New England called the AWI Nor'Easter. Fairway and AWI organized the events offering certified Continuing Education (CE) to real estate professionals, providing instruction on how they can serve military clients in their areas. Sessions were held at events in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, and following each CE class led by AWI's founder and director Louise Thaxton, attendees saw a presentation from decorated former Navy Seal Jason Redman who told his amazing journey from being severely wounded in Iraq through to his inspiring recovery.

AWI's director Thaxton then announced the funding of several Service Dogs at each location, with a Veteran in-person at each venue with his or her dog partner, culminating in the announcement that Zorge marked the 400th Veteran to have their Service Dog funded by AWI.

"The impact these Service Dogs have on our Veterans is absolutely life-changing," said Thaxton. "I remember the first time I heard a Veteran say those words, 'That dog saved my life.' After that, we knew our mission was to raise money so more Veterans could have access to these life-changing animals. Since Fairway covers all of AWI's overhead, every dollar donated to AWI goes directly to helping our Veterans, active duty service members, or first responders."

"So many people in real estate would like to help our Veterans, but they just don't know how," said Fairway's Susan Howe who planned and managed the organization of the three events. "These events teach the agents best practices for effectively reaching and serving our military and first responder communities. But on top of that, once the real estate community sees the impact AWI has with the Service Dogs, it's amazing how many people contribute with financial donations."

To learn more about American Warrior Initiative and to donate, click here .

About the American Warrior Initiative (AWI):

The American Warrior Initiative is a nationwide initiative led by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. AWI's mission is to bridge the military-civilian divide by educating civilians on the challenges which face military clients, and by bringing awareness to veterans, active duty military and first responders that there are civilians who care. AWI provides training to real estate professionals on how to better serve military and first responder clients. Through education, outreach, and charitable giving, AWI aims to make a significant difference in the lives of these heroes.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

