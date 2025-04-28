Wheaton, IL Family Law Firm Announces $1,000 Legal Legacy Scholarship
The Legal Legacy Scholarship is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2025 semester. Eligible students must apply by September 22, 2025. To learn how to apply, visit .
About Roberts PC
Roberts PC has been in business for over 40 years, helping parents, couples, and other parties resolve their legal matters. The firm has immense experience representing clients in cases involving high-net-worth divorce, division of marital assets, and spousal support. Roberts PC also provides legal representation throughout the DuPage County area to clients involved in child custody, paternity, and child support disputes.
To learn more about the law firm of Roberts PC, visit . If you are interested in scheduling a free consultation, call 630-668-4211.
