Wheaton, IL Family Law Firm Announces $1,000 Legal Legacy Scholarship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To be considered for the Legal Legacy Scholarship, applicants must be first-generation students who are pursuing degrees in law or pre-law fields. Applicants must be enrolled or planning to enroll in an undergraduate program or an accredited law school for the Fall 2025 semester. Interested students should prepare an essay of approximately 500 words answering the following prompt: "As a law or pre-law student, what do you want to accomplish with your degree? How will you contribute to making our society better?"

The Legal Legacy Scholarship is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2025 semester. Eligible students must apply by September 22, 2025. To learn how to apply, visit .

About Roberts PC

Roberts PC has been in business for over 40 years, helping parents, couples, and other parties resolve their legal matters. The firm has immense experience representing clients in cases involving high-net-worth divorce, division of marital assets, and spousal support. Roberts PC also provides legal representation throughout the DuPage County area to clients involved in child custody, paternity, and child support disputes.

To learn more about the law firm of Roberts PC, visit .

