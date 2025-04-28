Avelo Airlines Celebrates Fourth Anniversary



Flown nearly 7 million Customers

Operated more than 55,000 flights

Expanded to 54 destinations

Established more than 90 routes

Distinguished itself as one of America's most reliable airlines

Grown to more than 1,100 Crewmembers (employees)

Grown to eight aircraft and Crewmember bases Grown to a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737s

Avelo is commemorating the occasion with a fourth anniversary promo code "4YEARS" offering travelers 40% off round trip base fares* on select flights between May and November. Travelers can apply the promo code on itineraries booked at AveloAir .

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman, and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Four years ago Avelo took flight with a simple but powerful purpose – to Inspire Travel. Since then, we have fulfilled that mission for nearly seven million Customers who have experienced our money-saving low fares and time-saving convenience. Today, with 54 destinations including Puerto Rico and four international destinations: Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, it's easier and more affordable than ever to visit so many beautiful, vibrant, and popular locations. More airplanes and destinations are on the way, and we look forward to welcoming aboard millions of new and returning Customers in the years ahead."

Network Growth

Avelo launched in April 2021 serving 11 West Coast destinations. Today Avelo serves 54 cities spanning 21 states and Puerto Rico, as well as four international destinations: Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Avelo's destination growth is mirrored by its route growth. Over the past four years, Avelo has expanded its network from 10 routes to 93 routes.

Over the next two months, Avelo will inaugurate 14 new routes, including three new destinations: Grand Rapids, Mich.; Long Island, N.Y. (via ISP); and Nassau, Bahamas (via NAS).

So far this year, Avelo opened two aircraft and Crewmember bases at Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM). These two new bases join Avelo's existing bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL).

Operational Excellence

As Avelo enters 2025, the airline is distinguishing itself with industry-leading reliability. In 2024, the airline achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate (0.48%) in the U.S. airline industry and ranked #1 in on-time performance with 83.9% of all Avelo flights arriving at their destinations within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time – the Department of Transportation's (DOT) standard metric for reporting on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry known as A14.

These results are reported by Anuvu's third-party data platform. Anuvu is utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication's annual best and worst airline ranking, which excluded Avelo as well as other airlines in its coverage that did not meet the publication's size threshold.

Fleet Expansion

Avelo's aircraft fleet has grown from three Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 jetliners when it launched to 20 aircraft today (12 189-seat NG 737-800s and 8 149-seat NG 737-700s). The airline has commitments for two additional aircraft deliveries by mid-2025.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes have at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo offers an abundance of advanced seating options. One third of its aircraft seats (Avelo Premium and Premium Economy) offer extra leg room - ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches of pitch. These seats offer a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 54 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico, Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, including its seven bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL), Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM). For more information visit AveloAir or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir/Newsroom .

