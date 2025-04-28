Kitkat Launched The Break That Keeps On Forwarding
And they don't just send one message - they send thousands of them. Each email is uniquely crafted, featuring playful, personalized "OOO scenarios" ranging from fishing trips and beachside retreats to alien invasions, cat attacks, and more. These bizarre replies are practically a break that keeps on giving. Because the brilliance of this method is that the messages spread naturally. Automatically forwarded. Personally passed on –– like any email is - turning every OOO reply into an ad KitKat doesn't pay for. From one inbox to the next.
"We don't just find a new placement," says Bana Salah, Creative Director at Publicis Middle East. "We discover a media channel hidden in plain sight - one that's personal, scalable, and used and seen by employees worldwide every single day."
And while it launches in December, the platform remains open for every break in the calendar. With summer holidays fast approaching, KitKat invites employees across the region to log off with an auto reply that's actually worth reading for the receiver.
