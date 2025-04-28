RS Convenes Industry Leaders To Unlock Renewable Energy Opportunities

MENAFN - PR Newswire)The offshore wind sector is on the cusp of unprecedented growth, with projections of over 100,000 new jobs needed in the UK by 2030 . However, the industry faces significant challenges that threaten to stall progress, including a widening skills gap and inefficiencies that hinder productivity.

RS is calling on renewable energy leaders to prioritize upskilling, diversify supply chains, and bridge funding gaps.

RS is calling on industry leaders to address these pressing issues by prioritizing skills development, diversifying supply chains, and bridging critical funding gaps - all of which are essential to unlocking the full potential of offshore wind and driving the transition to renewable energy. In support of these efforts, RS brought several key stakeholders together to explore these challenges and outline practical solutions to propel the sector forward.

Highlights of the Powering Possibilities roundtable included:

Taking action to address the skills gap. The renewable energy sector is confronting a significant skills gap, with an urgent demand for STEM qualifications and leadership expertise to support its rapid growth, but solutions are already taking shape.



Nathan Bennett, Head of Strategic Communications at RenewableUK, highlighted the January 2025 launch of the new Energy Skills Passport , which will streamline pathways into the sector by aligning individuals' skills and experience with industry needs.

Suzanne Proctor, Supply Chain Manager at James Fisher Renewables, stressed, "It's about solving the problem now, not 10 years from now." Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group, underscored the breadth of opportunities and dispelled misconceptions about industry roles, noting that reskilling initiatives and increased awareness of available roles are priming the sector for transformative growth. "Around 60% of future positions will require STEM qualifications, but there's also a pressing need for leadership, project management, and other specialized skills."

Challenges facing the renewable energy supply chain. Industry experts encouraged a balanced approach to growth in offshore wind, citing long lead times for key components like turbine blades.

Suzanne noted that diversifying supply chains, addressing the sector's relative immaturity, and aligning innovation with practical realities are critical to sustaining progress. "Everyone wants to make a bigger blade, but a blade has at least a five-year lead time because of how long it takes to make - i.e., to grow the tree, to harvest it. We must ensure we don't run before we walk."

Bridging the funding gap and boosting offshore wind investment. The discussion underscored the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades, streamlined regulatory frameworks, and efficient due diligence processes to accelerate investment in offshore wind projects.

Christer Af Geijerstam, Senior Vice President of Projects at Vårgrønn, addressed the challenges of securing funding and gaining investor confidence. "Developing the technology is one thing, but getting banks and lenders comfortable with it is a major effort." He also emphasized the essential nature of long-term government partnerships, given the multi-year timelines of offshore projects that extend beyond typical political cycles, and highlighted the broader benefits of a robust offshore wind sector. "A successful industry is an attractive industry; when it thrives, it draws in talent, investment, and momentum to close the skills gap organically."

Digitalization will advance the offshore sector. The shift to digitalization will transform the offshore industry, improving both efficiency and quality of life for workers.

Amy Quinn, Head of Offshore Wind at RS Group, highlighted the impact of enhanced connectivity, noting that as the offshore industry embraces digitalization, its impact will position the sector as a competitive force in the rapidly evolving energy landscape. "From a logistics perspective, crew typically operate on two-week offshore rotations with limited supplies stored on each vessel. For regular maintenance, they can now place orders directly from the vessel while offshore. This process is crucial, especially if there are any delays. If parts do not arrive on time, it can disrupt the maintenance schedule, and the vessel could face penalties. Therefore, investing in advanced technology is essential to ensuring smooth operations and minimizing potential issues."

Powering Possibilities - the future of renewables is a great one. Around the table, there was a lot of optimism about the potential of the renewable landscape.



Farrukh Quraishi, International Business Development Manager at Phoenix Contact, pointed to the growing adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles. "Buses and refuse trucks powered by hydrogen are already operating in cities like Aberdeen, and this trend will only expand. There's no reason why London's buses couldn't be hydrogen powered." While hydrogen cars remain a longer-term prospect, the technology's immediate value lies in sectors like haulage and public transport. However, the roundtable participants also underscored the need for substantial investment in hydrogen infrastructure to unlock its full potential. There is a tremendous opportunity for growth in renewables, which can all be unlocked with the right skills, investment, balance of innovation, and partnerships.

"RS Group is proud to bring together leaders from across the renewable energy sector," said Debbie Lentz, Chief of Solutions & Services at RS Group commented. "This session highlighted the importance of collaboration and proactive action - whether it's bridging funding gaps, tackling the critical skills shortage, or strengthening supply chains. There are huge opportunities for the future of renewables. By working together, we can unlock the full potential of renewable energy and drive meaningful progress toward a sustainable future."

To learn more about the topic, check out Veronica Maxted's new RS Expert Advice article, "The renewable revolution: Empowering through upskilling," or visit the RS Group website .

