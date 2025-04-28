Annual Financial Statements Approved By The General Meeting Of Shareholders Of Grigeo Group AB On 28Th April 2025
There were no material changes in audited financial results compared to interim consolidated report for 12 months of 2024, which was announced on 25th February 2025.
The financial statements are attached.
- We draw your attention that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – the document in zip format is attached.
- Management report, sustainability report and financial statements (without independent auditor's report) are additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of published ESEF information.
Tomas Jozonis
Chief executive officer of Grigeo Group AB
+370 5 243 58 01
Attachments
-
abgrigeogroup-2024-12-31-en
2024 management report and financial statements
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment