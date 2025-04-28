Allianz Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, And Innovation Programs
The report provides insights into Allianz's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Allianz, a provider of global insurance and asset management services, offers life insurance and property and casualty insurance products under the Allianz and Euler Hermes brands. Its insurance offerings cover motor, liability, homeowner, accident, travel and assistance, marine, aviation, and transport. It also offers term insurance, endowment and retirement plans, and pension products. Allianz offers a wide range of products, services, and solutions in asset management. Its asset management products include fixed income, equities, and alternative investments. The company provides asset management services to third-party investors under the PIMCO brand. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides its products and services to clients worldwide.
The report provides information and insights into Allianz's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
- Gain insights into Allianz's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships.
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Venture Arm Investments Acquisitions Partnership, Investments & Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
- BPL Veridium Swiss Re Blink Munich Re TCS IHS Markit Microsoft TreviPay Amadeus Investfit Coalition Ensight bolttech Pulse Energy
