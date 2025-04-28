The Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market 2025: Growth Forecasts To 2029 & 2034 Featuring Strategic Profiles Of Atos, Barracuda Networks, Dell Technologies, Google, Veritas Technologies & More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Information Archiving Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enterprise information archiving market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $9.48 billion in 2024 to $10.56 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for data retention for regulatory compliances and business performance, increased operational efficiency, growing adoption for cost-effective storage processes, data retention for regulatory compliances, increased data security and privacy concerns.

The enterprise information archiving market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.73 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for data retention to meet legal governance requirements, increased emerging countries generating new opportunities, positive impact of COVID-19 on the global enterprise information archiving market, increasing data volume worldwide, implementation of technology solutions for digitalization process. Major trends in the forecast period include integration with collaboration platforms, immutable storage for data preservation, application of blockchain for data integrity, machine learning for content classification, hybrid deployment models.

An increasing amount of data being created each year is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise information archiving market going forward. For instance, according to WP Dev Shed, a New-Zealand based webmaster's company, in July 2022, 2. 5 quintillion bytes of data are generated every day this year. This data usage is expected to reach 97 zettabytes of data worldwide by the end of 2022. Also, this usage of data is expected to grow further, reaching 175 zettabytes by the end of 2025. Therefore, increasing data volumes at enterprises are driving the enterprise information archiving market growth.

Rising cybersecurity concerns is expected to propel the growth of the enterprise information archiving market going forward. For instance, in August 2023, according to Surfshark, a Netherlands-based VPN service company, in Q2 2023, over 110 million accounts were compromised, a 2. 6-fold increase from the previous quarter, with 855 breaches per minute compared to 334 per minute. Therefore, the increasing cybersecurity concerns will drive the enterprise information archiving market.

Innovative technological advancements are emerging as a significant trend in the enterprise information archiving market. Leading companies within this sector are introducing new technologies, such as software solutions, to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in March 2024, NICE Actimize, a US-based provider of financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions, unveiled ARCHIVE-X. This comprehensive cloud-based communications archiving and records management platform is specifically designed for financial services firms. Its primary goal is to enhance regulatory compliance by securely archiving all types of communications - including emails, chats, voice, and video - within a single centralized system. The solution features advanced data encryption and adheres to regulatory standards such as WORM (Write Once Read Many) archiving, ensuring a high level of data security and integrity.

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative products. For instance, in August 2022, Proofpoint, Inc., a US-based cybersecurity company, introduced its Intelligent Compliance Platform. This platform aims to provide enterprises with advanced regulatory compliance solutions while streamlining corporate legal protection procedures. Leveraging Proofpoint's proprietary machine learning technology, the platform offers business leaders AI-driven capabilities such as data collection, classification, detection, prevention, search, eDiscovery, supervision, and predictive analytics. It caters to complex compliance and information governance requirements, making compliance and legal protection more efficient and effective for organizations. The Proofpoint Archive simplifies various aspects of data management, including storage, search, legal discovery, supervision, and end-user data access. This is achieved through a cloud-first archive system that serves as a secure and scalable central repository for data storage and retrieval.

North America was the largest region in the enterprise information archiving market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the enterprise information archiving market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the enterprise information archiving market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

