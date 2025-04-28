United States Annuity Market Report 2025 | Buffer Annuities Gain Popularity Amid Rising Volatility Concerns
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|147
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$307.89 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$388.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Annuity: An Overview
2.2 Annuity Segmentation: An Overview
3. The US Market Analysis
3.1 The US Annuity Market: An Analysis
3.2 The US Fixed Annuity Market: An Analysis
3.3 The US Variable Annuity Market: An Analysis
3.4 The US Variable Annuity Asset Under Management: An Analysis
3.5 The US Annuity Premium: An Analysis
4. Impact of COVID-19
4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Annuity Market
4.2 Decline in Interest Rates
4.3 Post COVID-19 Impact on Annuity Market
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Older Population
5.1.2 Capitalizing on Stock Market Growth
5.1.3 Rising Inflation
5.1.4 Annuities are Protected and Regulated
5.1.5 Portfolio Diversification
5.1.6 Advantages of Annuities over Stock
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Annuities' Complexity and Liquidity Restrictions
5.2.2 Low Interest Rates and Market Volatility
5.2.3 High Fees and Expenses
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Growing Demand for Registered Indexed Linked Annuities (RILAs)
5.3.2 Increasing Role of Technology
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 The US Variable Annuity Players by Market Share
6.2 The US Variable Annuity Players by GMWB/Lifetime Income Offerings
6.3 The US Fixed Annuity Players by Market Share
6.4 The US Index Annuity Players by Market Share
6.5 The US Variable Annuity Players' Annualized Premium by Market Share
7. Company Profiles
- Lincoln National Corporation MassMutual American International Group, Inc. KKR & Co. Inc. (Global Atlantic Financial Group Ltd.) Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson National Life Insurance Company) Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (American Equity Investment Life Holding Company) Athene Holding Ltd. American National Group, Inc. Pacific LifeCorp Midland National Life Insurance Company Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company TIAA
