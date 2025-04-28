United States Annuity Market Report 2025 | Buffer Annuities Gain Popularity Amid Rising Volatility Concerns

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Annuity Market (by Type, Distribution Channel, Contract Type, Investment Category, Asset Under Management, & Annuity Premium): Insights and Forecast (2025-2029)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US annuity market is poised for significant growth, with its value projected to reach $388.42 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.98%. Investors seeking stable retirement income have driven a surge in annuity purchases, reaching the highest levels since 2008, a trend bolstered by rising market volatility and inflation. Insurers have responded with higher payments and guarantees, substantially increasing their earnings. Annuities, primarily used for retirement planning, offer protection against individuals outliving their resources.

Market segmentation reveals that fixed annuities continue to dominate, attracting conservative investors due to their predictable income stream. The report further bifurcates fixed annuities into Index and Traditional Fixed Annuities, with Index Annuities expected to see significant growth as new market participants and expanded distribution channels enter the scene.

Distribution channels include Independent Agents, Banks, Regional Broker-Dealers, Independent Broker-Dealers, Career Agents, Direct Response, and Wirehouse. Independent agents lead in the Index Annuity market, while Independent Broker-Dealers dominate variable annuities, thanks to eased regulations on the DOL fiduciary rule.

Contract types in the variable annuity segment include GMWB, Buffer Annuity Contracts, and L-Share Contracts. Buffer Annuities are gaining traction due to their hybrid nature, offering partial market upside and downside protection. The market's emphasis on asset management indicates a shift towards fixed income from equities to mitigate downside risks.

Top impacting factors include the growing older population, stock market capitalization, rising inflation, and regulatory protections. On the other hand, challenges such as the complexity and liquidity restrictions of annuities, coupled with low interest rates and market volatility, pose barriers to growth.

Technological advancements are reshaping the annuity landscape. Improved platforms facilitate product comparisons, enhance market transparency, and assist agents in client acquisition and service delivery. Innovations like AI, machine learning, and blockchain are expected to spur market expansion by refining data governance and operational efficiency.

Key players in the concentrated US annuity market include American International Group, Inc., Lincoln National Corporation, Athene Holding Ltd., and others. These companies maintain significant market shares, contributing to the industry's robust performance and competitive landscape.



Key Attributes:

