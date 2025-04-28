Water Resistant Paint Market Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Strategic Profiles Of BASF, Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Akzonobel, And Nippon Paint

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Resistant Paint Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Water Resistant Paint market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's characteristics, size, and growth, including segmentation, regional and country-level breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also tracks historical and forecasted market growth across various geographies.

The water resistant paint market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $3.62 billion in 2024 to $3.84 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for long-lasting coatings, stringent environmental regulations, a shift from solvent-based to water-based formulations, an increase in disposable income, and innovation in raw materials.

The water resistant paint market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.82 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for sustainable solutions, expansion of the automotive sector, growing demand from industrial applications, a focus on energy efficiency, and urban air quality concerns. Major trends in the forecast period include the expansion of the construction industry, rising awareness of waterproofing solutions, innovation in formulations, expansion of retail channels, and urbanization and infrastructure development.

The increasing demand within the automotive sector is poised to fuel the expansion of the water-resistant paint market in the foreseeable future. For example, as reported by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in December 2022, the UK witnessed a 1% increase in licensed vehicles, reaching a total of 40.7 million compared to the previous year. Hence, the growing demand within the automotive sector is propelling the expansion of the water-resistant paint market.

Key companies in the water-resistant paint market are prioritizing the development of waterproof coatings for roofs and walls, incorporating synthetic fibers such as elastomeric liquid waterproofing membranes to meet the escalating demand for advanced waterproofing solutions. For instance, in February 2023, Kamdhenu, an India-based provider of steel and paint products, introduced its new product, Kamo Damp Proof, designed to address waterproofing needs and shield buildings from water-related issues. This innovative solution helps prevent dampness, seepage, and other water-related problems, ensuring the structural longevity and durability of buildings. The aim is to provide superior waterproofing solutions to protect external surfaces from rain, algae, fungi, and other detrimental elements.

In January 2022, DuluxGroup Limited, an Australia-based provider of paints, coatings, and home improvement products, acquired Cromology, a France-based company specializing in decorative paints and coatings, including water-resistant paints. Through this acquisition, DuluxGroup Limited aims to expand its presence in the decorative paints and coatings market by leveraging Cromology's strong brands, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution network to drive continued growth.

North America was the largest region in the water resistant paint market in 2024. The regions covered in the water resistant paint market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the water resistant paint market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) By Type: Acrylics; Polyurethane; Other Types

2) By Distribution Channels: Direct Sales; Hypermarkets or Supermarkets; Specialty Stores; Online Retailing; Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Interior Wall; Exterior Wall; Bathroom; Metal; Furniture; Roof; Other Applications

4) By End User: Commercial Construction; Industrial Facility; Other End Users

1) By Acrylics: Water-Based Acrylic Paints; Solvent-Based Acrylic Paints

2) By Polyurethane: Water-Based Polyurethane Paints; Solvent-Based Polyurethane Paints

3) By Other Types: Epoxy Paints; Silicone-Based Paints; Alkyd Paints

Key Companies Profiled: BASF SE; Sherwin-Williams Company; PPG Industries Inc.; AkzoNobel NV; Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

BASF SE

Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

KCC Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Valspar Corporation

Asian Paints Limited

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Shalimar Paints Limited

Jotun group

Hempel A/S

Berger Paints India Limited

DuluxGroup Limited

Benjamin Moore & Co.

DAW SE

Rust-Oleum Corporation

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

TOA Group

Kelly-Moore Paints

Diamond Vogel Paints

Tnemec Company Inc. Dunn-Edwards Corporation

