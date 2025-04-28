Fluxo Names Ecogenesis As Distributor Of Plexinttm CPLA For Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Platforms In The US

Fluxo Names Ecogenesis Biopolymers as Distributor in the US

- Yuanbin Bai, Founder & CEO, Fluxo TechnologiesSINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fluxo Technologies , a leading bio-material Tech company specializing in advanced polymer-based materials, has named California-based Ecogenesis Biopolymers as its official distributor in the United States. Ecogenesis, a biomaterial engineering and sustainable product innovation company, will oversee the distribution of PlexintTM CPLA (Crystallized Poly Lactic Acid), a material engineered specifically for selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printing platforms.Fluxo is a leading supplier to offer a PLA-based polymer (PlexintTM CPLA) for SLS, delivering superior output, precision, and design flexibility. This biobased material provides a cost-effective alternative to conventional PA-12, featuring a lower sintering temperature and significantly reduced carbon footprint. Derived entirely from renewable resources, PlexintTM CPLA meets the growing demand for sustainable, petrochemical-free laser sintering powders.“Ecogenesis brings exceptional R&D capabilities and manufacturing expertise to the table,” said Yuanbin Bai , Founder & CEO of Fluxo Technologies.“Their innovative approach and deep understanding of the local 3D printing landscape will be instrumental in accelerating our regional growth and market impact.”“We're excited to partner with Fluxo Technologies and bring their groundbreaking plant-based CPLA to our customers,” said Darlene Barbee, Chief Operating Officer at Ecogenesis Biopolymers.“This collaboration allows us to expand our portfolio of eco-friendly 3D printing materials that began with our library of FDM PHA and Bio-TPU, meeting the growing demand for sustainable solutions in additive manufacturing. And now expansion into SLS high speed and high precisions 3D mfg.”About Fluxo:Fluxo Technologies is a MatTech company at the intersection of advanced biotechnology and materials science. It specializes in creating sustainable, innovative products and solutions that transform various industries and improve everyday life. Working with industry leaders and visionaries, Fluxo combines unmatched market insights, cutting-edge technologies and advanced manufacturing expertise, and seamless global supply chain management. Driven by a shared commitment to positive change, Fluxo is dedicated to making a lasting impact to shape a better, more sustainable future.Discover more at:About Ecogenesis:Ecogenesis Biopolymers LLC., based in Los Angeles, California, specializes in the commercialization of bio-based solutions as sustainable alternatives to traditional petrochemical-derived materials. The company delivers commercially viable products and expert support by collaborating with leading global innovators in the biomaterial ecosystem.Discover more at:

