From Tech To Table: Olhso House Debuts With Korean Icon Chef Han

Chef Han operating OLHSO House Autowoks

A first-of-its-kind journey from delivery innovation to sit-down Korean BBQ dining.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT STARTED AS THE NATION'S FIRST ROBOTIC KOREAN BBQ FOOD TRUCK has evolved into a full-scale, sit-down experience. Now open in the heart of San Mateo's vibrant B Street, OLHSO House marks the brand's first brick-and-mortar restaurant-and a bold new chapter in tech-powered hospitality.At the helm is Chef Han Sungil, a celebrated culinary icon in Korea with over five best-selling restaurant brands spanning 19 locations, and a reputation for flawless execution-from dry-aged beef omakase to iconic table-side grilling.“From Seoul to Busan to Jeju, I've cooked in the East's most exciting kitchens. But OLHSO House is a chance to bring Korean flavors to the U.S. in a way no one's seen before,” says Han.A BRAND ROOTED IN INNOVATION────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────The story of OLHSO (a subsidiary of Shin Starr Presents ) began 11 months ago with the OLHSO Autowok Trucks , which reimagined food delivery by cooking meals while en route using AI-powered kitchen tech. Replicating Chef Han's recipes, smart algorithms synced with GPS and traffic data fire up orders at just the right moment-ensuring hot, flavorful Korean BBQ arrived at the doorstep with no delivery fees, no soggy containers, and no compromises.Now, OLHSO House offers a slower kind of magic: time-honored cooking, an expanded menu from Chef Han, and seats gathered around golden grills and bubbling electric hot pots.TECH MEETS TRADITION────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────Yet, the technology isn't disappearing-it's evolving.Alongside the traditional kitchen and Chef Han himself, three Autowoks hum behind a glass case at OLHSO House, turning out fan-favorite dishes from the trucks in real time. It's a quiet nod to the brand's origin-and a glimpse into how tech and tradition can amplify one another.“We don't believe in tech for tech's sake,” says COO Kim.“It's about how we use it to elevate-not replace-the heart and soul of food. Each iteration of OLHSO will feature a different balance of human touch and machine precision. OLHSO House is our highest human-touch version yet.”WHAT TO EXPECT AT OLHSO HOUSE────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────. GRILL-IN-TABLE & HOT POT DINING: Gather, cook, and connect over sizzling in-table grills made for sharing-or enjoy a bubbling hot pot inspired by Chef Han's coastal hometown of Busan and its iconic Jagalchi Fish Market.. OMAKASE-STYLE MENUS: Let our Chef guide your experience with hand-selected cuts.. IMMERSIVE DESIGN: A Seoul-inspired space with projection walls, bold warmth, and modern elegance.. SIGNATURE BOXED FEASTS: OLHSO House's BBQ platters arrive in a boxed presentation of eight distinct cuts-offering guests a“whole cow” experience, from outside skirt to ribeye. It's a nod to the Korean word“Olhso,” meaning both“that's right” and“all parts of the cow.”A NEW KIND OF KOREAN BBQ-ROOTED IN CULTURE, DRIVEN BY CURIOSITY────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────With this flagship restaurant, OLHSO brings its mission full circle: fusing culinary artistry and thoughtful automation in service of flavor, joy, and community. OLHSO sets out to offer something rare-an experience that's both deeply soulful and smartly engineered.🎉 GRAND OPENING COMING SOON────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────OLHSO House is currently in soft opening with limited reservations via Resy.The Grand Opening celebration kicks off on May 1, featuring surprises for early diners.Follow along at @olhsohouse or visit OLHSOHouse for updates.

Media Contact: Nicole Arata

OLHSO Korean BBQ and Seafood

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.