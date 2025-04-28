Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Blanket (ASP-484)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter gets cold in the mornings when eating breakfast. I thought there could be an improved blanket to help keep her warm," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the CUDDLE COAT. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional blankets that can easily bunch up or slip off onto the floor."

The invention provides a modified design for a blanket. In doing so, it helps keep the user warm and comfortable. It also ensures the hands and arms are free, and it increases convenience while moving or performing various tasks. The invention features a practical and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-484, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

