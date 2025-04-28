Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Blanket (ASP-484)
PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter gets cold in the mornings when eating breakfast. I thought there could be an improved blanket to help keep her warm," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented the CUDDLE COAT. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional blankets that can easily bunch up or slip off onto the floor."
The invention provides a modified design for a blanket. In doing so, it helps keep the user warm and comfortable. It also ensures the hands and arms are free, and it increases convenience while moving or performing various tasks. The invention features a practical and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.
The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-484, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment