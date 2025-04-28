Ballistic Ventures Partners To Take The Stage At The 2025 RSA Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballistic Ventures , the venture capital firm dedicated exclusively to funding and incubating entrepreneurs and innovations in cybersecurity, today announced that several members of its team will speak at the 2025 RSA Conference (RSAC ), taking place in San Francisco from April 28-30. RSAC is one of the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity events, drawing global leaders, practitioners, policymakers, and investors.

Ballistic invites RSAC attendees to join and engage during the following featured sessions:

Monday, April 28 from 2:20 – 3:10 PM

The Future of Tech Policy: Balancing Innovation, Security, and Regulation

Ballistic General Partner Ted Schlein will moderate a discussion with Gen. Paul Nakasone (ret.), Strategic Advisor to Ballistic, OpenAI Board Member, and the former Director of the NSA and U.S. Cyber Command, and Chris Krebs , the nation's first Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The talk will explore how public policy can keep pace with emerging technologies while safeguarding national security and encouraging innovation.

Tuesday, April 29 from 1:15 – 2:05 PM

The State of Venture Capital and Private Equity in Cybersecurity

Ballistic General Partner Barmak Meftah will join fellow cybersecurity investors Greg Clark of Crosspoint Capital, Jason Risch of Greylock Partners, and Chenxi Wang of Rain Capital for a candid conversation on where capital is flowing, the changing macro environment, and what makes a cyber startup fundable in today's climate.

Tuesday, April 29 from 3:30 – 4:20 PM

RSAC Launch Pad

Meftah will return to the stage alongside Sarah Guo of Conviction Partners and Enrique Salem of Bain Capital to evaluate live pitches from early-stage cybersecurity startups. The panel will offer real-time feedback and funding advice for the next generation of cyber entrepreneurs.

Wednesday, April 30 from 9:40 – 10:30 AM

RSAC Keynote – Cybersecurity Year-in-Review and the Future Ahead

Ballistic General Partner Kevin Mandia will take the RSA keynote stage alongside Ballistic Venture Partner Nicole Perlroth , bestselling author and former New York Times lead cybersecurity reporter. Together, they'll break down the past year's most significant cyber intrusions, threat actor evolutions, and the trends shaping the global security landscape.

"In a year defined by nation-state threats, emerging risks around AI, and growing cyber-regulatory scrutiny, RSAC 2025 provides a critical forum for cross-sector dialogue," said Meftah. "We're proud to help lead the conversation alongside our peers, public sector partners, and founders building the future of cybersecurity."

This announcement follows Ballistic news on Friday that Phil Venables , one of the cybersecurity industry's most respected leaders and the former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Google Cloud, has joined the firm as a Venture Partner. Venables brings decades of experience shaping security programs at some of the world's most influential organizations, including Google Cloud, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank. His addition underscores Ballistic's deep commitment to advancing innovation and resilience in cybersecurity.

About Ballistic Ventures

Ballistic Ventures is a venture capital firm solely dedicated to early-stage cybersecurity and cyber-related companies. The partners have spent their entire careers defending against every cyber threat conceivable. Members of the firm have founded, operated, and funded over 100 successful cybersecurity firms – including Abnormal Security, AlienVault, ArcSight, Fortify, Mandiant, and Shape Security – led over 10,000 security professionals globally, and have 40+ years of experience in venture capital. The Ballistic portfolio includes Aembit, Alethea, ArmorCode, AuthMind, Codezero, Concentric AI, GetReal, Gomboc AI, Mimic, Noma, Nudge Security, Oligo, Pangea, Perygee, Reach, SpecterOps, Talon (PANW), Veza, and WitnessAI. Our experience provides entrepreneurs impactful support from people focused on the same mission. Our networks and relationships open doors for our founders. Learn more at ballisticventures .

