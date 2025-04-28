Consumer Edge Completes Acquisition Of Earnest Analytics

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Edge, the global leader in consumer alternative data intelligence, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Earnest Analytics, a pioneer in transaction and healthcare data. The acquisition will further strengthen Consumer Edge's ability to provide the most accurate, actionable and near-real-time global consumer spending data to its customers – financial institutions, corporations and other data-driven leaders worldwide. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Joining forces with Earnest enables us to offer our clients unmatched data and insights, allowing them to better understand consumer and healthcare industry trends and make smarter, more informed business and investment decisions," said Bill Pecoriello, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Consumer Edge. "Together, we are raising the bar on the value we deliver to our clients and partners across industries and geographies."

"Earnest and Consumer Edge share a deep commitment to providing the highest-quality data to our clients. This acquisition takes our combined insights to the next level," added Kevin Carson, Founder of Earnest Analytics. "I look forward to working closely with the Consumer Edge team to ensure a smooth and successful transition in the weeks and months ahead."

About Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge was founded in 2009 as a consumer-focused, data-driven research boutique anchored in customer service. Over the years, Consumer Edge has expanded its solutions and grown to become a leading provider of global consumer intelligence, empowering companies with actionable insights and driving smarter decisions. For more information, visit .

About Earnest Analytics

Founded in 2012, Earnest Analytics measures the consumer and healthcare economies with real-time data, providing actional insights for institutional investors, companies, consultants, and government agencies. Earnest's structured datasets provide clear, correlated signals, with tools for deep fundamental analytics.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Kasunich, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Consumer Edge

