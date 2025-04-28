The American Board Of Medical Specialties Announces Launch Of New Data Viewer

New, online tool provides interactive and visual access to board certification data

CHICAGO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) has announced the launch of its new "Data Viewer" online tool. The Data Viewer provides detailed statistical data on ABMS board certified physicians and medical specialists (diplomates) in an interactive, visual format. Information is provided at both the United States (U.S.) and the state level.

Created from data provided by the 24 ABMS Member Boards , the Data Viewer offers users the ability to select and filter data across five information "views": Member Board Overview, U.S. Certificates, Continuing Certification Participation, U.S. State Distribution, and International Certificates. Within each view, users can select filters to create a tailored visual report of certificate holders including age, gender, specialty, and geographic location. A tutorial video is also available to help users navigate the Data Viewer.

"The Data Viewer is an exciting new way for ABMS to share important information about board certified physicians and medical specialists in a format that is user friendly and interactive," stated Jennifer Michael, ABMS Chief Operating Officer. "The Data Viewer serves as an additional resource to the annual ABMS Certification Report and offers access to those interested in specific data about ABMS board certification and Member Board diplomates."

Initially developed for individuals working in credentialing, state and professional medical societies, continuing medical education, public health, and governmental sectors, the Data Viewer is also a tool for members of the media and the general public. Based on feedback and utilization patterns, additional Data Viewer enhancements will be considered.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 997,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 38 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties

