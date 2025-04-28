Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Packaging Idea For Children's Bodywash (BDH-387)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mother who grew tired of constantly discarding large empty bottles, only to find myself purchasing bath toys made from similar materials. My child loves to play in the bath, so one day, when finishing up his bodywash, I came up with this idea," said an inventor, from Millersville, Md. "My 2-in-1 design provides a high-quality bath product and a functioning children's bath toy."

The invention provides a new packaging idea for children's bodywash, shampoo, conditioner, bubble bath, etc. In doing so, it offers a fun bath toy when the soap is empty. The 2-for-1 design reduces the need to purchase additional bath toys, which reduces money spent on bath toys by the consumer. It also could help reduce plastic waste. Additionally, the collectable design is producible in numerous design variations, which could encourage desire for parents/kids to repurchase the product. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-387, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

