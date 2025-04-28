CPS Technologies Corp. Conference Call Notification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTON, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its first quarter 2025 investor conference call which will be held on Thursday May 1, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern). Brian Mackey, President and CEO and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 29, 2025.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

1-844-943-2942

Participant Passcode: 970717

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

CPS Technologies Corporation

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766



Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

...