Frozen Food Market Size To Hit USD 347.01 Billion By 2034

Ottawa, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen food market size was estimated at USD 203.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 214.32 billion in 2025 to around USD 347.01 billion by 2034, driven by a CAGR of 5.50% during this period, a study published by Towards FnB a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the frozen food market is driven by growing consumer preferences for convenient, ready-to-cook meals, advancements in freezing technologies that retain flavor and nutritional value, and the enhancement of retail infrastructure. Moreover, increased urban living, dual-income families, and the rising influence of e-commerce are playing significant roles in the ongoing global growth of this market.

Frozen Food Market Overview:

The frozen food industry is witnessing significant growth driven by changes in consumer habits, a rising demand for convenience, and progress in cold chain logistics. Due to urban development and hectic lifestyles, people are opting for frozen food items that provide longer shelf life, require little preparation time, and maintain nutritional quality. The market includes a wide array of categories such as ready-to-eat meals, vegetables, fruits, meats, and baked goods. Technological innovations in freezing methods have greatly enhanced product quality and taste, which has further boosted consumer acceptance.

Retail growth, particularly in emerging markets, along with the increasing impact of online shopping platforms, has improved the availability and visibility of frozen food items. Additionally, the trend toward clean-label, organic, and plant-based frozen products is transforming the competitive landscape.

“Online grocery shopping platforms have seen significant growth, with some retailers experiencing a 31 % increase in online grocery sales in February 2024 compared to the previous year.”

As health-focused consumers look for frozen options that combine convenience with nutrition, manufacturers are evolving to satisfy these changing demands. Overall, the frozen food market is set for steady growth, driven by increasing interest from both residential and commercial sectors.

Frozen Food Market Key Highlights:



By region, North America led the market with highest share of 34% in 2024.

By region, Asia Pacific expecting to have fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the ready meals segment captured the maximum market share of 43% in 2024.

By product, the market for fruits & vegetables is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the offline segment contributed the largest market share of 90% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to grow in the market during the forecast period.

By freezing technology, the individual quick freezing technology segment dominated the market in 2024. By freezing technology, the blast freezing segment is anticipated a substantial growth in the market during the forecast period.

Major Key Trends in Frozen Food Market:



Increase in Plant-Based Frozen Foods: Consumers are more frequently selecting plant-based frozen meals and snacks due to considerations related to health, the environment, and ethics, prompting producers to create meat-free, dairy-free, and clean-label frozen alternatives.

Rise of Online Grocery Platforms: The growth of e-commerce and on-demand grocery delivery services has made frozen foods more available, boosting sales through digital avenues and urging retailers to expand their online frozen food selections. Demand for Premium and Gourmet Frozen Offerings: There is an emerging trend towards high-end, chef-inspired frozen meals that focus on quality, flavor, and authentic global cuisines, appealing to health-conscious and time-constrained consumers seeking enhanced dining experiences at home.



Limitations & Challenges in Frozen Food Market:



Perception of Inferior Quality: A number of consumers still link frozen foods with inferior freshness and nutritional content when compared to fresh products, which influences buying choices despite advances in technology that enhance quality and taste.

Inadequate Cold Chain Infrastructure: In less developed areas, insufficient cold storage and transport facilities limit product availability and result in spoilage, hindering market penetration and leading to losses for both distributors and retailers. Elevated Energy and Storage Costs: The production, storage, and distribution of frozen food necessitate a substantial energy input, resulting in high operational costs and environmental concerns, thereby challenging both manufacturers and consumers focused on sustainability.



Opportunity in Frozen Food Market: Shift in Dietary Preferences to Offer Potential

The greatest potential within the frozen food market is found in the accelerated growth of emerging economies, where rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and shifting dietary preferences are boosting the demand for convenient meal options. As an increasing number of consumers in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa begin to adopt Western-style diets and hectic lifestyles, the attraction of ready-to-eat and easy-to-store frozen foods is on the rise.

Furthermore, advancements in cold chain logistics and storage technology are facilitating broader market entry. Opportunities also exist in the creation of healthier, organic, and plant-based frozen products aimed at the growing population of health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers across both developed and developing regions.

Frozen Food Market Regional Analysis:

North America: Leader in Frozen Food Market

North America dominated the frozen food market with the largest market share, mainly due to the region's strong consumer inclination towards convenient and time-efficient meal options. The extensive distribution of frozen items in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online marketplaces has triggered steady demand. In both the U.S. and Canada, the rising popularity of frozen vegetables, ready-to-eat meals, and high-quality frozen desserts remains strong, driven by hectic lifestyles and households with dual incomes.

Top North American Countries for Frozen Food Production



United States: The U.S. excels within the region due to a robust frozen food culture, strong demand for convenience products, and sophisticated retail networks. Health trends are propelling growth in organic and plant-based frozen food options.

Canada: Canada's frozen food market is steadily expanding, fueled by urbanization, busy schedules, and a growing acceptance of frozen meal solutions. Increasing consumer interest in healthy, premium, and clean-label frozen offerings further drives demand. Mexico: Mexico is experiencing swift growth in frozen food consumption, spurred by rising urban populations, modern retail formats, and increased exposure to global cuisines via frozen ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products.



Additionally, advancements in freezing technology and packaging, as well as an increased interest in plant-based and organic frozen food products, have further enhanced market expansion. The well-established cold chain infrastructure has also guaranteed effective distribution and storage.

Asia Pacific's Significant growth in Frozen Food

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the frozen food market with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by swift urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and an expanding middle-class population with changing dietary preferences. The growing presence of modern retail outlets, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, has improved the accessibility of a diverse range of frozen food offerings across the region. The busy lifestyle of metropolitan areas has intensified the shift towards convenient, ready-to-eat frozen meals.

Major Factors for the Market's Expansion in Asia Pacific:



Increasing urban populations and fast-paced work schedules are driving the demand for convenient, ready-to-eat frozen food solutions that save time and ease meal preparation for busy professionals and families.

The rise of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery platforms has enhanced product accessibility, enabling consumers in both urban and semi-urban settings to easily purchase a wide array of frozen food options. A transition towards Western-style diets and greater exposure to international cuisines are increasing the consumption of frozen pizzas, snacks, and ready meals, particularly among younger consumers in emerging Asia-Pacific markets.



Furthermore, heightened awareness of food safety and quality is prompting consumers to favor well-packaged frozen products. Countries including China, India, and Japan are leading this market growth.

Frozen Food Market Report Scope