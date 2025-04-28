Balfour Capital Welcomes Adeeb Almansour As Investment Advisor

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

- Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, a renowned Saudi investor and philanthropistYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group Expands Global Advisory Team with Appointment of Adeeb AlmansourBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a leading international investment firm recognized for its disciplined asset management and client-first approach, proudly announces the appointment of Adeeb Almansour as an Investment Advisor. This strategic addition strengthens BCG's global advisory capabilities and reinforces its commitment to delivering bespoke investment solutions across diverse markets.Adeeb Almansour brings a solid background in financial analysis, financial management, real estate transactions, and strategic planning to BCG's advisory team. His experience across wealth management, asset evaluation, and client advisory services equips him to support BCG's mission of delivering tailored strategies designed to meet evolving client needs.Prior to joining BCG, Adeeb served at Ledar Investment, where he specialized in identifying and negotiating high-potential real estate opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on regulatory compliance and operational efficiency. His ability to align investment solutions with individual client goals has consistently resulted in positive outcomes across competitive market environments.In previous roles, including his tenure at Mesdaq Real Estate, Adeeb managed diverse property portfolios, executed high-value transactions, and oversaw financial operations such as tax reporting and risk assessments. His focus on maximizing asset returns and enhancing operational performance aligns seamlessly with BCG's approach to investment advisory excellence.Adeeb holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Qassim University, where he graduated with distinction. He also earned the CME-4 certification in Wealth & Investment Management through the Capital Market Authority in collaboration with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), demonstrating his advanced understanding of global financial markets and investor advisory standards. Fluent in Arabic and English, Adeeb brings a versatile skill set including financial modeling, risk management, regulatory compliance, and client relationship management.The appointment of Adeeb Almansour enhances Balfour Capital Group's expanding international team and reflects the firm's strategic focus on strengthening its advisory capabilities. His addition further supports BCG's global vision of providing clients with expertly crafted investment strategies grounded in research, integrity, and long-term value creation.Balfour Capital Group continues to build on its global reputation for excellence by delivering disciplined, personalized investment solutions to a growing international clientele.

