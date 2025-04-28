Electrolux Laundry Pair Named 2025 Sustainable Product Of The Year

The Electrolux laundry pair is the brand's newest laundry product offering to help consumers live better, save money and reduce their environmental impact with ease and without sacrifice.

Product features include:



ENERGY STAR ® Most Efficient 2025 Washer: The highest public declaration of appliance energy efficiency available through EPA ENERGY STAR® in the US and Canada certifies both energy and water efficiency.

Optimized for better performance in cold water: Cold water can deliver the same cleaning results, while saving on energy costs, reducing carbon emissions and helping clothes last longer.

Smart Boost® technology: Premixes water and detergent for the most effective stain removal, even in cold water.

Wear it AgainTM cycle: Dryer cycle that refreshes lightly worn or stored clothing in just 15 minutes, allowing consumer to avoid the wash altogether.

"Leaf" indicator: The Care Meter on the user interface of both washer and dryer shows green leaf levels to help consumers choose settings that save water, energy and are gentler on fabrics. Certified zero waste to landfill: Both products are assembled in a certified zero waste to landfill facility.

"We pride ourselves on equipping consumers - and their loved ones - with the resources they need to make sustainable choices in their home," said Ricardo Cons, president and CEO of Electrolux Group for business area North America. "Our laundry technology allows consumers to achieve comparable cleaning performance at lower temperatures while also significantly reducing energy costs, water consumption and carbon emissions. We appreciate the recognition from Green Builder Media and their shared goal of making sustainable homes accessible to all."

About Electrolux Group

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2024, Electrolux Group North America had sales of $4.3 billion and employed more than 9,000 people. For more information go to .

